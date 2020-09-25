Top performer: Rahul's fireworks light up Dubai

September 25, 2020 07:44 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul struck a blistering 132 not out off just 69 balls to lead his team to a massive 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul showed no mercy to the Royal Challenger Bangalore bowlers as he registered a quickfire century (132 off 69 balls) in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Not only did he take his team to a massive 206 for 3, stitching three fifty run stands in the process -- first with Mayank Agarwal, then with Nicholas Pooran and later with Karun Nair -- his innings saw him knock off a few records along the way.

The opener belted the bowlers to all parts of the ground, thrashing the bowlers with abandon to register the highest IPL score by an Indian.

He also broke the record held by Sachin Tendulkar, to become the fastest to 2,000 IPL runs, getting to the landmark in just 60 innings, three less than the Mumbai maestro.

Rahul came out to bat with intent as he clobbered Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shivam Dube.

Accuracy was thrown out of the window as the RCB bowlers kept giving him freebies and he accepted them sans complaint. Throughout his delightful innings, he looked in complete control.

At the end of the Kings XI Punjab innings he was put down twice by RCB Captain Virat Kohli (on 86 and on 90) and he made it count by hammering Steyn for a six and a four to get to his 100.

That further allowed Rahul to push the accelerator as 74 runs came off the last 4 overs!

He then did well, affecting the right bowling changes to give RCB no chance whatsover.

Eventually, the target of 207 was just too much for RCB to get past.