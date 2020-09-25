News
Twitter erupts as Rahul breaks Sachin's record

By Rediff Cricket
September 25, 2020 09:50 IST
KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his ton. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 runs off just 69 balls as he helped his side post a huge target of 207 for the Virat Kohli-led RCB.

Rahul recorded the highest-ever score by an Indian batsman in IPL history.

He also recorded the highest score ever by a captain in the IPL, and broke Sachin Tendulkar's eight-year record to become the fastest Indian to 2,000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in 60 innings compared to the legend's 63 innings.

Rahul, who was two runs short of 2,000 runs in the IPL when he opened Punjab's innings, also became the fastest Indian to reach the 2,000 run mark in the tournament.

Sachin and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma praised Rahul's 'classy hundred'.

Impressed with Rahul's match-winning knock, Rohit tweeted: 'Some solid shots there by @klrahul11 classy hundred.'

Other key reactions on Rahul's ton:

Rediff Cricket
