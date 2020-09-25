Turning Point: Spinners weave web around RCB

September 25, 2020 07:56 IST

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates Aaron Finch's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers has A B de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and newcomers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe in its batting ranks.

So, when Kings XI Punjab posted 206 for 3, asking RCB to chase down the target, the Kohli-led team were always in the hunt -- at least until their torrid innings commenced.

Although RCB lost Padikkal, Philippe and Kohli inside three overs, there was still hope as the ever-dependable de Villiers arrived at the crease.

He showed how invaluable an asset he is as he joined forces with Finch in a fightback.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled poorly and was rightly punished, as the South African veteran and the Aussie took 14 runs off him in the fifth over.

Leggies Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin were then introduced into the attack.

Although they proved expensive in their opening overs, giving away 15 runs and 8 runs respectively, the duo made all the difference eventually.

IMAGE: Murugan Ashwin took 3 for 21 against RCB. Photograph: BCCI

It was not long before Bishnoi got Finch (21 off 20 balls); the Aussie was batting steadily and looking good to build a partnership with de Villiers.

In the very next over, de Villiers was done in by a Murugan googly, caught at deep cover.

These wickets put the spoke in RCB's wheels and the writing was on the wall with no chance for revival, as the Punjab spin duo finished with three wickets apiece -- Bishnoi (3 for 32); Ashwin (3 for 21).