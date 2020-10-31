News
Natasa and Agastya are missing Hardik

Natasa and Agastya are missing Hardik

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: October 31, 2020 18:35 IST
Natasa Stankovic

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stakovic/Instagram
 

Natasa Stankovic had a small celebration as her son Agastya turned three months old on Friday, October 30.

Natasa said Agastya and she are missing dad Hardik Pandya, who is currently in the UAE for IPL 2020.

In the adorable pictures Natasa shared on Instagram, she is seen holding her baby as they posed with a cake that has a giraffe, elephant and lion on it. In the other photo, Natasa is embracing Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic

The Serbian actor and dancerlooks gorgeous in a little black dress, her munchkin is dressed in a cute grey-coloured onesie.

Sharing the pictures Natasa noted, 'We miss you @hardikpandya93'.

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

'Miss you both', Daddy responded, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Indians shared a video on Instagram, in which Hardik spoke about how emotional it was for him to leave for the UAE without Natasa and Agastya.

'It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,' HP said in the clip.

Rediff Cricket
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

