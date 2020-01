Last updated on: January 14, 2020 12:02 IST

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got engaged to his girlfriend and Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic on New Year's day in Dubai.

The Serbian beauty, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, never forgets to keep her fans updated with her stunning pictures.

Natasa has always managed to give us some major vacation goals with her stunning pictures from her several beach holidays.

Take a look at this special picture with her man!