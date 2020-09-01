News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik and Natasa's lil' Pandya turns one month old

Hardik and Natasa's lil' Pandya turns one month old

By Rediff Cricket
September 01, 2020 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable photograph with their son Agastya as he turned one month old.

The Serbian beauty stood in front of a framed poster of Hardik in his Mumbai Indians jersey.

Hardik is currently in the UAE with his team, the Mumbai Indians, for the Indian Premier League.

Natasa looked gorgeous in a pink polka-dotted dress as she cradled Agastya in her arms.

The new mom penned a sweet caption with the picture while expressing her love for the cricketer, 'Agastya #1month we love you @hardikpandya93'.

Hardik showered love on the post by dropping a number of red heart emojis.

Lil' Pandya was born on July 30.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Young Jaiswal impresses in first IPL nets session

SEE: Young Jaiswal impresses in first IPL nets session

SEE: Watch out for these big hitters in IPL

SEE: Watch out for these big hitters in IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use