Hardik and Natasa's lil' Pandya turns one month old

September 01, 2020 10:40 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya's partner Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable photograph with their son Agastya as he turned one month old.

The Serbian beauty stood in front of a framed poster of Hardik in his Mumbai Indians jersey.

Hardik is currently in the UAE with his team, the Mumbai Indians, for the Indian Premier League.

Natasa looked gorgeous in a pink polka-dotted dress as she cradled Agastya in her arms.

The new mom penned a sweet caption with the picture while expressing her love for the cricketer, 'Agastya #1month we love you @hardikpandya93'.

Hardik showered love on the post by dropping a number of red heart emojis.

Lil' Pandya was born on July 30.