Hardik Pandya reveals his baby boy's name

Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic have named their baby boy Agastya, the all-rounder has revealed.
Hardik thanked a car dealership for sending a toy car for his son, with the caption, 'Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg'.
Agastya is a name for Lord Shiva -- and the two Agastyas we know of are Amitabh Bachchan's only grandson Agastya Nanda and Agastya Sen, the protagonist of Upamanyu Chatterjee's novel English August.
The new parents know how to shower love on each other and have been giving us #CoupleGoals.
Natasa took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture looking as fresh as a daisy in her no-makeup look. 'Love you' was Hardik's comment on it. Awww.