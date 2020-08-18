Hardik Pandya reveals his baby boy's name

August 18, 2020 17:09 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic have named their baby boy Agastya, the all-rounder has revealed.

Hardik thanked a car dealership for sending a toy car for his son, with the caption, 'Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg'.

Agastya is a name for Lord Shiva -- and the two Agastyas we know of are Amitabh Bachchan's only grandson Agastya Nanda and Agastya Sen, the protagonist of Upamanyu Chatterjee's novel English August.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

The new parents know how to shower love on each other and have been giving us #CoupleGoals.

Natasa took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture looking as fresh as a daisy in her no-makeup look. 'Love you' was Hardik's comment on it. Awww.