News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya reveals his baby boy's name

Hardik Pandya reveals his baby boy's name

By Rediff Cricket
August 18, 2020 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic have named their baby boy Agastya, the all-rounder has revealed.

Hardik thanked a car dealership for sending a toy car for his son, with the caption, 'Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg'.

Agastya is a name for Lord Shiva -- and the two Agastyas we know of are Amitabh Bachchan's only grandson Agastya Nanda and Agastya Sen, the protagonist of Upamanyu Chatterjee's novel English August.

 

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

The new parents know how to shower love on each other and have been giving us #CoupleGoals.

Natasa took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture looking as fresh as a daisy in her no-makeup look. 'Love you' was Hardik's comment on it. Awww.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Blessing from God: Hardik shares pic of his baby boy

Blessing from God: Hardik shares pic of his baby boy

Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use