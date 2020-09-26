News
Meet Hardik Pandya's cheer squad

By Rediff Cricket
September 26, 2020 17:19 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter
 

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his ladylove Natasa Stankovic give us couple goals with their mushy romance.

From heartfelt notes to leaving love-filled comments on each other's social media posts, Hardik and Natasa tick all the right boxes to make the other person feel loved.

In the latest photo shared by Hardik, Natasa and his newborn son Agastya can be seen wearing Mumbai Indians jerseys.

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

The mother-son duo are busy watching IPL 2020 on television. The flamboyant cricketer captioned the photo as 'My cheer squad' and Natasa replied by commenting, 'Forever'.

Rediff Cricket
