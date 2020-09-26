Meet Hardik Pandya's cheer squad

September 26, 2020 17:19 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his ladylove Natasa Stankovic give us couple goals with their mushy romance.

From heartfelt notes to leaving love-filled comments on each other's social media posts, Hardik and Natasa tick all the right boxes to make the other person feel loved.

In the latest photo shared by Hardik, Natasa and his newborn son Agastya can be seen wearing Mumbai Indians jerseys.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

The mother-son duo are busy watching IPL 2020 on television. The flamboyant cricketer captioned the photo as 'My cheer squad' and Natasa replied by commenting, 'Forever'.