PIX: Check out 'The Home of Dhoni Fan'

October 13, 2020 16:58 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is revered across the cricketing world, but the adulation the Chennai Super Kings captain commands in Tamil Nadu is unmatched.

Gopi Krishnan and his family have paid a stunning tribute to the CSK skipper by painting their home in Arangur in Tittakudi taluk, Cuddalore district, in CSK yellow, adorning it with paintings of the cricketing icon.

To top it all, they named their home, 'The Home of Dhoni Fan'.

'A super duper tribute that fills our hearts with #yellove. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome,' CSK tweeted.