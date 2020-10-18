PIX: Anushka, Dhanashree cheer for RCB

October 18, 2020 10:15 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dhanashree Verman/Instagram

Dhanashree Verma, Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee, attended her first Indian Premier League game on Saturday, October 17.

Dhanashree was seen with Anushka Sharma and others including actor-comedian Danish Sait and cricketer Parthiv Patel.

Anushka, who is expecting her first child in January, is usually in the RCB box cheering husband Virat Kohli and the team he leads.

In pictures shared by Dhanashree on her Instagram feed, Anushka is seen wearing an orange dress.

'Happy people. Sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team @royalchallengersbangalore', Dhanashree posted, sharing pix from Saturday's RCB versus Rajasthan Royals game.