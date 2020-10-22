Five lowest scores in IPL

October 22, 2020 07:41 IST

5 instances when teams didn't cross the 70 run mark in 13 seasons:

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh celebrate an easy victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, October 21, 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a stroll in the park as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets after dismissing them for a lowly 84 for 8.

RCB then overhauled the target in 13.3 overs to go second in the Indian Premier League points table.

It is one of the many low scores in the IPL.

Here are five instances when teams didn't cross the 70 run mark in the competition over the last 13 seasons:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 49 all out in 9.4 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IMAGE: KKR players celebrate with bowler Colin de Grandhomme after he dismissed RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal and record an 82 run win. Photograph: BCCI

Three years ago, it was KKR pacers who rattled star-studded RCB.

Chasing a paltry 132, none of the Bangalore batsmen reached double figures.

RCB heavyweights Virat Kohli (0), AB de Villiers (8) and Chris Gayle (7) scored 15 in total with Kedar Jadhav top scoring with 9.

It was an exceptional display of fast bowling by KKR's frontline pacers, Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/21) and Umesh Yadav (1/15), who bowled in tandem in the Powerplay overs and reduced RCB to 39/4 before Chris Woakes (3/6) choked the lower order.

Rajasthan Royals 58 all out in 15.1 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IMAGE: Anil Kumble claimed five wickets for five runs in 3.1 overs. Photograph: Reuters

Royal Challengers Bangalore shocked then defending champions Rajasthan Royals on the opening day of the second edition of the Indian Premier League.

Anil Kumble claimed five wickets for five runs from 3.1 overs as Rajasthan Royals, chasing a modest 134 for victory, were shot out for 58 in 15.1 overs. RCB had scored 133 for 8 after a half-century from Rahul Dravid.

Kumble claimed the last five wickets to fall -- Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Warne, Munaf Patel and Kamran Khan. Paceman Praveen Kumar had started the rot as he removed Swapnil Asnodkar (0) and the dangerous Greame Smith (2) in successive overs.

Kiwi paceman Jesse Ryder sent back Niraj Patel (4) and the dangerous-looking Tyson Henderson (11) to leave Rajasthan reeling at 28 for 4.

Rajasthan posted only 32 runs in the first 10 overs and could not recover.

Delhi Daredevils 66 all out in 13.4 overs vs Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Mumbai Indian Harbhajan Singh celebrates Delhi Daredevil Pat Cummins's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 213 for victory -- Mumbai Indians scored 212 for 3 courtesy half centuries from Keiron Pollard and Lendl Simmons -- Daredevils lost its top-order quickly with young guns Sanju Samson (0), Shreyas Iyer (3) and Rishabh Pant (0) getting out cheaply.

Karun Nair (21) looked good, but was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh (3/22) in his first over. It left the hosts reeling at 31 for four inside the Powerplay overs.

The Daredevils kept losing wickets and eventually folded for 66 in 13.4 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders 67 all out in 15.2 overs vs Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Mumbai Indian Shaun Pollock celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders Opener Salman Butt's dismissal. Photograph: PTI

Sanath Jayasuriya hammered an unbeaten 48 off 17 balls and Shaun Pollock claimed three wickets for 12 runs as Mumbai Indians humbled Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

After dismissing the visitors for a paltry 67 runs, which came off 15.2 overs, Mumbai Indians hit up the required runs in 5.3 overs, finishing on 68 for 2.

Delhi Daredevils 67 all out in 17.1 overs vs Kings XI Punjab

IMAGE: KXIP's Sandeep Sharma celebrates the wicket of Delhi Daredevil Sam Billings. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled a fiery spell to take four wickets and shoot out the Delhi Daredevils for 67 runs in 17.1 overs.

Martin Guptill then pumped 7 fours and 2 sixes en route a 27-ball 50 as Punjab knocked off the runs in just 7.5 overs.

The match as a contest was over in the first 10 overs during which Daredevils were reduced to 33 for six. Corey Anderson was their top scorer with 18 runs.