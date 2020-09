September 25, 2020 15:16 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy AnushkaSFanClub/Twitter

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took exception to Sunil Gavaskar's remarks during the commentary after her husband, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, had a poor outing against the Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 game on Thursday.

We look forward to hearing Gavaskar's apology during the Chennai Super Kings-Delhi Capitals game.