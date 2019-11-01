PIX: Virat, the eternal light in Anushka's life

November 01, 2019 20:06 IST

'There is a light that never goes out.'

A day after she slammed former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer over his claims that the national selectors were busy getting her 'tea' during the World Cup in UK earlier this year, things were back to normal for Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

Anushka shared a few lovely dovey pictures with her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Instagram.



"There is a light that never goes out," the 31-year-old actor said in her post, as she posted along side Kohli.



She was seen in a red off-shoulder top with light blue denim while Kohli donned a white tee paired with black pants.



Engineer on Thursday created a huge controversy as he claimed the Indian national selectors were busy serving tea to Anushka during the World Cup earlier this year.

The selection committee, led by former India wicketkeeper Prasad, comprises of Devang Gandhi, Gagan Khoda, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjpe.



"Virat Kohli has a major impact (in the process) which is very good. But how are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches. I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him 'who the hell he was', because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors," Engineer told TOI in Pune.



An enraged Anushka took to social media to respond to Engineer's claims which she claimed were 'ill intended lies'.



"The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!



If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations," she added.



"Today I have decided to speak up because someone's silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone's thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it."



"I have led my life, built my own career with utmost dignity and I am not going to compromise that for anything. Maybe it's hard for someone to believe that, because, I am a self-made, independent woman who only happens to the wife of a cricketer."



... and for the record I drink coffee."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka who was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any project till now.



Kohli has also got some deserved rest as he has been given a break for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.