CSK procures 450 oxygen concentrators for Tamil Nadu

CSK procures 450 oxygen concentrators for Tamil Nadu

May 08, 2021 21:30 IST
IMAGE: CSK has been spreading awareness through Mask Podu (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information through their social media platforms. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings extended support to the people of Tamil Nadu in the fight against the surging COVID-19 second wave by arranging for the delivery of 450 oxygen concentrators.

 

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) Director R Srinivasan handed over an oxygen concentrator to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, on Saturday in the presence of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath.

"CSKCL is delivering the Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of Covid patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres," three-time IPL champions CSK said in a press release.

"Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution. The first consignment of Oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week."

CSK has been spreading awareness through Mask Podu (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information through their social media platforms.

Since April, CSK players have been highlighting the importance of COVID-19 protection measures and urging the public to get vaccinated at the earliest.

"The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

