Cummins rethinks donation to PM CARES Fund...

May 03, 2021 18:09 IST

Allocates donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis appeal instead.

IMAGE: KKR's Australian pacer Pat Cummins. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday said he has allocated his US$ 50,000 donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, a week after pledging the amount to PM CARES Fund.

With India battling a devastating health crisis, the 27-year-old pacer had last Monday announced to make the donation for procurement of oxygen supplies for the hospitals which are struggling in the face of rise in COVID cases.

However, Cummins seems to have changed his mind following Cricket Australia's financial assistance to UNICEF Australia.

"Terrific Work @ CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Cricket Australia on Monday pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to support India's fight against the devastating second wave and said it will also raise more funds in partnership with its players' association and UNICEF.

India's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the huge number of COVID-19 cases amid shortage of essential supplies like oxygen, ventilators, beds and some medicines.