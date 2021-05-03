News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins rethinks donation to PM CARES Fund...

Cummins rethinks donation to PM CARES Fund...

Source: ANI
May 03, 2021 18:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Allocates donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis appeal instead.

KKR's Australian pacer Pat Cummins

IMAGE: KKR's Australian pacer Pat Cummins. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday said he has allocated his US$ 50,000 donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, a week after pledging the amount to PM CARES Fund.

With India battling a devastating health crisis, the 27-year-old pacer had last Monday announced to make the donation for procurement of oxygen supplies for the hospitals which are struggling in the face of rise in COVID cases.

 

However, Cummins seems to have changed his mind following Cricket Australia's financial assistance to UNICEF Australia.

"Terrific Work @ CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Cricket Australia on Monday pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to support India's fight against the devastating second wave and said it will also raise more funds in partnership with its players' association and UNICEF.

India's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the huge number of COVID-19 cases amid shortage of essential supplies like oxygen, ventilators, beds and some medicines.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
COVID hits IPL: KKR vs RCB match postponed
COVID hits IPL: KKR vs RCB match postponed
'False positives' in Chennai Super Kings camp
'False positives' in Chennai Super Kings camp
Taylor surprised by Smith's decision to stay at IPL
Taylor surprised by Smith's decision to stay at IPL
'AIADMK didn't lose polls only because of BJP'
'AIADMK didn't lose polls only because of BJP'
Assembly elections 2021: The RESULTS
Assembly elections 2021: The RESULTS
No going back: Teams after COVID breach in IPL bubble
No going back: Teams after COVID breach in IPL bubble
Mamata to take oath as Bengal CM on May 5
Mamata to take oath as Bengal CM on May 5

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

No going back: Teams after COVID breach in IPL bubble

No going back: Teams after COVID breach in IPL bubble

Cricket Australia to raise funds to support India

Cricket Australia to raise funds to support India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use