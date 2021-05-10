News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SunRisers donate Rs 30 crore in India's fight against COVID-19

SunRisers donate Rs 30 crore in India's fight against COVID-19

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 10, 2021 13:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad's owners Sun TV donated Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief work in India. Photograph: BCCI

The owners of IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad, Sun TV, on Monday donated Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief work being undertaken by the state and central governments along with various NGOs.

 

India is battling a devastating health crisis in the second wave of the global pandemic, which is currently causing over 4,000 daily deaths.

"Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs 30 crore to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," SunRisers Hyderabad said in a statement on Twitter.

"This will be spent on several initiatives currently underway at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and State governments. 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc."

The 2016 IPL champions also said that "the company will leverage its resources, including all its media assets, to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world."

SunRisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha, along with three other players from two different franchises, and two coaches from another team had tested positive, leading to the indefinite suspension of the IPL last Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dre Russ, Naraine home; Gayle takes break
Dre Russ, Naraine home; Gayle takes break
Now, Ishant gets the jab!
Now, Ishant gets the jab!
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID
Recipe: Oatmeal Laddoos
Recipe: Oatmeal Laddoos
Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th CM of Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th CM of Assam
Alvida, Vanraj Bhatia
Alvida, Vanraj Bhatia
Need to take note of serious setbacks in polls: Sonia
Need to take note of serious setbacks in polls: Sonia

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Sanjana and Bumrah get lovey-dovey

Sanjana and Bumrah get lovey-dovey

'Virat has no airs'

'Virat has no airs'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use