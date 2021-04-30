News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaydev to donate 10 per cent of salary to COVID battle

Jaydev to donate 10 per cent of salary to COVID battle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: April 30, 2021 18:08 IST
Unadkat to donate 10 per cent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients

Jaydev Unadkat

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat made the announcement on his social media account. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat will donate 10 percent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients who need essential medical resources as India battles an unprecedented health crisis.

The 29-year-old from Gujarat, who was retained by Rajasthan this year after being bought for Rs 3 crore in 2020 IPL auction, made the announcement on his social media account.

 

"I am contributing 10 per cent of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!," Unadkat tweeted.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Jaydev Unadkat/Twitter

India is facing a severe crunch of medical resources like oxygen concentrators, medicines, beds, ventilators in the face of spiralling number of COVID-19 cases, which has surged by 3.86 lakh since Thursday.

"Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are to be in this position to play cricket," Unadkat wrote.

"I also know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both."

Staging the IPL amid the unprecedented health crisis has led to global criticism.

Unadkat said: "I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but honestly it is difficult to stay away from family and friends in this situation."

"All I feel is that this game brings a much needed distraction and brings joy for many. My heart goes to all those affected in this time. Please be strong."

Unadkat urged people to get vaccinated and contribute in this fight against the pandemic.

"Let us all come together and fight as a team against this pandemic, contribute and help each in whatever way we can," he said.

"I am contributing my part as well. Please get vaccinated whenever you can, take care and stay safe. We shall overcome this together."

His team Rajasthan Royals has raised 7.5 crores to help India fight the pandemic, while Delhi Capitals also contributed 1.5 crores for the cause.

Punjab Kings' Nicolas Pooran has also decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to India's COVID-19 battle.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

