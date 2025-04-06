Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians ahead of RCB clash

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined since the start of January following a back-related injury during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians received a major boost on Sunday after ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad ahead of their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Monday.

It remains to be ascertained if the Indian bowling spearhead has the NCA's fitness clearance to bowl in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians announced the development on social media on Sunday saying, “Once a cub now a lion, the lion is back to be the king of the jungle again.”

Bumrah has been sidelined since the start of January following a back-related injury during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

He was eventually ruled out of the limited-overs' home series against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy.