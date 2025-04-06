HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians ahead of RCB clash

Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians ahead of RCB clash

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 06, 2025 13:05 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined since the start of January following a back-related injury during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians received a major boost on Sunday after ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad ahead of their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Monday.

It remains to be ascertained if the Indian bowling spearhead has the NCA's fitness clearance to bowl in the tournament.

 

Mumbai Indians announced the development on social media on Sunday saying, “Once a cub now a lion, the lion is back to be the king of the jungle again.”

Bumrah has been sidelined since the start of January following a back-related injury during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

He was eventually ruled out of the limited-overs' home series against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Preity Zinta's Hug for Shreyas...
Preity Zinta's Hug for Shreyas...
Old Foe Rahul Gives CSK Another Lesson
Old Foe Rahul Gives CSK Another Lesson
Why Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in IPL '25...
Why Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in IPL '25...
Jaiswal Silences The Doubters
Jaiswal Silences The Doubters
Jadeja, Mukesh's Game-Changing Catches
Jadeja, Mukesh's Game-Changing Catches

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

webstory image 2

When Mona Lisa Goes Ghibli

webstory image 3

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

VIDEOS

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump4:25

Americans gather in Washington to protest against Trump

PM Modi interacts with Sri Lankan cricketers in Colombo2:03

PM Modi interacts with Sri Lankan cricketers in Colombo

Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple dazzles on Ram Navami0:56

Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple dazzles on Ram Navami

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD