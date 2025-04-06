HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Siraj on song as GT restrict SRH to 152/8

IPL PIX: Siraj on song as GT restrict SRH to 152/8

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 06, 2025 21:46 IST

x

IMAGES from the IPL match played between SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj bowled with fire in his belly to return excellent figures of 4/17 as Gujarat Titans restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 152 for eight in their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Siraj dismissed struggling openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma cheaply before coming back to add two more wickets to his tally on a slow surface.

Sai Kishore celebrates on dismissing Heinrich Klaasen 

IMAGE: Sai Kishore celebrates on dismissing Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/24) and seamer Prasidh Krishna (2/25) too performed admirably but a wayward Ishant Sharma leaked 53 runs in his four overs to allow SRH cross 150 after they were 135 for eight at the start of the final over.

 

Head (8) had a fortuitous start as his edge off Siraj went past the stumps for a boundary. However, Siraj had the last laugh as the pacer got rid of the danger man from Australia when the opener flicked one for Sai Sudharsan to complete a smart diving catch at mid-wicket.

The crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium found their voice after a few boundaries.

 Prasidh Krishna celebrates on dismissing Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates on dismissing Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Siraj, however, had other ideas as the pumped-up seamer sent back Abhishek after the batter took the aerial route but failed to get the timing right and was caught at mid-on.

This meant the SRH openers' struggles continued in this edition of the IPL as the side reached 45 for two at the end of the power play.

Even as the visitors dominated proceedings at that stage, they faced some anxious moments when Glenn Phillips got injured. After being attended to by the physio, Phillips hobbled off the field.

Nitish Kumar Reddy hit 34 off 31 balls to give SRH a semblance of a fightback

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy hit 34 off 31 balls to give SRH a semblance of a fightback. Photograph: BCCI

Ishan Kishan (17) perished when he miscued a pull off a Prasidh Krishna short ball to deep square leg where Ishant completed the catch.

The duo of Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 off 34 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (27 off 19 balls) tried to revive SRH innings with a fifty-run stand for the fourth wicket, a phase where GT got a few fours and a six by the South African big-hitter against Rashid Khan.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Simarjeet Singh 

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Simarjeet Singh. Photograph: BCCI

But just when SRH looked like laying the foundation for a respectable score, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore picked up the prized wicket of Klaasen whose leg stump was disturbed as he rocked back to employ the pull shot.

Reddy too perished while trying to smash Sai Kishore out of the park, leaving SRH at 105 for five in the beginning of the 16th over.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Bumrah bowls to Rohit in the MI nets
SEE: Bumrah bowls to Rohit in the MI nets
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Is Dhoni set to retire from IPL?
Bumrah 'available' for MI match against RCB
Bumrah 'available' for MI match against RCB
'Shreyas Iyer is an open-minded captain'
'Shreyas Iyer is an open-minded captain'
DRAMA! Why Churchill Brothers not yet I-League champs
DRAMA! Why Churchill Brothers not yet I-League champs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 10 Recipes

webstory image 2

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

webstory image 3

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

VIDEOS

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple3:02

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani completes 170-km 'padyatra' 3:43

Anant Ambani completes 170-km 'padyatra'

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic visit1:30

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD