Gill And Co Thank Ahmedabad Fans

Gill And Co Thank Ahmedabad Fans

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 14, 2024 20:08 IST
The Gujarat Titans versus Kolkata Knight Riders game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was called off due to rain on Monday, May 13, 2024.

GT, who were runners-up last season and won the tournament in 2022, were eliminated from the competition after a series of inconsistent performances.

Shubman Gill had too much responsibility on his young shoulders and could not perhaps motivate his team to go deep in the tournament.

Gill, the GT team and support staff thanked fans with a lap of honour around the stadium after the match was abandoned.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and his team-mates thank fans. Photographs: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Rashid Khan and Umesh Yadav wave to the crowds.

 

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Kishore thank the fans.

 

IMAGE: The big screen monitor reflect the thoughts of the GT players and staff.

 

IMAGE: We will be back next year, better and better, Gill and Co promise the GT fans.
REDIFF CRICKET
