PICS: Royal Challengers vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: October 31, 2020 21:52 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal is bowled by SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma during the IPL match in Sharjah on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad’s bowlers came up with a brilliant effort to restrict batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 120 for 7 in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Saturday.

They bowled tight and struck at regular intervals to deny the Royal Challengers batsmen a chance to settle down and build the innings.

Young Devdutt Padikkal (5) and skipper Virat Kohli (7) departed in quick succession early, falling to Sandeep Sharma (2 for 20). Sandeep has now dismissed Kohli seven times in the IPL.

Kohli was unable to keep his drive down and Kane Williamson, at short extra cover, took a good catch.

IMAGE: Joshua Philippe’s 32 off 31 balls was the only notable contribution for Royal Challengers. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

AB de Villiers scored a run-a-ball 24 before perishing, and then Josh Philippe (32) again got a start but failed to capitalise on it.

He was caught by Manish Pandey off Rashid Khan (1 for 24) in the next over as Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to 76 for four in 11.4 overs.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad players celebrate after Kane Williamson, on the ground, catches Virat Kohli off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma.. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kohli’s men were done in by some incisive bowling from the SunRisers bowlers upfront, resulting in lack of partnerships, which is the vital for any team to post a decent total.

Their struggle with the bat can be gauged from the fact that they hit only nine boundaries and a six in their entire innings despite having the likes of Padikkal, Kohli, De Villers and Chris Morris in their ranks.

IMAGE: T Natarajan celebrates with Kane Williamson after taking the wicket of Washington Sundar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After the early blows, Washington Sundar (21) and Gurkeerat Singh (15 not out) tried to resurrect the innings with a 30-run fifth-wicket stand but they never got the momentum.

Towards the end, both Sundar and Morris departed in quick succession to add misery to the Royal Challengers’ woes.

Jason Holder too did well with the ball for figures of 2 for 27 from his four overs.