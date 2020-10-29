Jofra Archer continues to be MVP

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 46.
It has been a battle between K L Rahul and Jofra Archer to be the most valuable player of IPL 2020.
Archer (MVPI: 586) continues to top the table, but Rahul (569) isn't too far behind.
Kagiso Rabada (519) is in hot pursuit, and Rashid Khan (446) threatens to join the top five.
Aggressive and prolific batsmen, and attacking wicket-taking bowlers remain the best performers.
Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index, which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.
The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.
The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.
IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 46 ending October 26, 2020
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Maidens
|1
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|586
|1507
|107
|27
|5
|10
|198.1
|17
|6.7
|12
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|569
|2380
|595
|132
|52
|20
|132.2
|0
|-
|12
|3
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|SA
|519
|121
|26
|15
|2
|1
|130
|23
|7.6
|11
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|481
|1225
|471
|106
|52
|10
|148.1
|0
|-
|11
|5
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|IND
|449
|821
|224
|53
|11
|16
|143.6
|7
|7.2
|12
|6
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|446
|2273
|24
|14
|2
|1
|104.3
|14
|5.3
|11
|7
|Sam Curran
|CSK
|ENG
|439
|1542
|173
|52
|11
|12
|136.2
|13
|8.3
|12
|8
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|436
|295
|398
|106
|39
|15
|155.5
|0
|-
|10
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXI
|WI
|430
|1196
|329
|77
|23
|22
|171.4
|0
|-
|12
|10
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|423
|466
|401
|87
|38
|12
|140.7
|0
|-
|12
|11
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|422
|745
|374
|78
|34
|17
|143.3
|0
|-
|11
|12
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|IND
|415
|2991
|324
|73
|25
|19
|174.2
|0
|-
|11
|13
|Mohammed Shami
|KXI
|IND
|411
|1439
|2
|2
|0
|0
|66.7
|20
|8.5
|12
|14
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|387
|2547
|326
|85
|17
|23
|157.5
|0
|-
|12
|15
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|377
|2084
|5
|5
|0
|0
|166.7
|17
|7.5
|11
|16
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|372
|1816
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|16
|7
|11
|17
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|366
|1546
|65
|21
|3
|5
|166.7
|8
|5.8
|10
|18
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|AUS
|365
|1485
|232
|53
|19
|11
|155.7
|8
|10.2
|11
|19
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|350
|718
|345
|97
|31
|13
|126.8
|0
|-
|11
|20
|David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|342
|4112
|370
|60
|31
|10
|127.6
|0
|-
|11
|21
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|342
|1792
|214
|60
|10
|18
|198.1
|2
|9.1
|11
|22
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|IND
|341
|2304
|382
|88
|29
|13
|130.4
|0
|-
|11
|23
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|340
|5616
|415
|90
|21
|10
|125
|0
|-
|11
|24
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|SA
|335
|3354
|27
|25
|1
|3
|207.7
|10
|5.7
|6
|25
|Trent Boult
|MI
|NZ
|332
|1089
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|8.2
|11
|26
|Anrich Nortje
|DC
|SA
|326
|699
|6
|3
|0
|0
|200
|14
|7.7
|10
|27
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|324
|1534
|10
|7
|0
|0
|66.7
|13
|7.2
|11
|28
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXI
|IND
|315
|789
|7
|6
|1
|0
|58.3
|12
|7.2
|12
|29
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|310
|1166
|283
|79
|38
|5
|148.9
|0
|-
|11
|30
|Eoin Morgan
|KKR
|ENG
|309
|2080
|335
|44
|25
|18
|131.4
|0
|-
|12
|31
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|305
|77
|343
|63
|33
|7
|122.9
|0
|-
|11
|32
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|305
|721
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50
|13
|7.6
|11
|33
|Pat Cummins
|KKR
|AUS
|303
|6280
|131
|53
|9
|7
|127.2
|6
|7.8
|12
|34
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|303
|339
|7
|5
|0
|0
|58.3
|12
|7.3
|12
|35
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|301
|2848
|201
|50
|20
|8
|162.1
|4
|9.3
|12
|36
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|287
|2437
|298
|99
|17
|20
|142.6
|0
|-
|9
|37
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|IND
|286
|779
|378
|70
|34
|9
|113.9
|0
|-
|12
|38
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|284
|4371
|224
|60
|14
|18
|182.1
|0
|-
|11
|39
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|IND
|283
|1277
|75
|30
|7
|2
|117.2
|6
|5.7
|11
|40
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|280
|1929
|271
|70
|22
|13
|139.7
|0
|-
|11
|41
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|272
|4564
|310
|83
|22
|15
|125
|0
|-
|11
|42
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|252
|1667
|265
|81
|33
|8
|138
|0
|7
|12
|43
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|251
|1093
|291
|71
|23
|11
|125.4
|0
|-
|10
|44
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|245
|6262
|114
|64
|10
|7
|150
|5
|8.1
|8
|45
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|239
|7068
|260
|80
|22
|15
|129.4
|0
|-
|9
|46
|Steven Smith
|RR
|AUS
|237
|6474
|276
|69
|26
|9
|129.6
|0
|-
|12
|47
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|236
|2107
|285
|83
|34
|11
|125
|0
|-
|10
|48
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|235
|201
|3
|3
|0
|0
|60
|11
|8.5
|11
|49
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|228
|8083
|199
|47
|16
|7
|118.5
|0
|-
|12
|50
|James Pattinson
|MI
|AUS
|222
|779
|11
|11
|2
|0
|137.5
|11
|8.7
|8
To gain an added perspective, we've divided the players into groups based on how much they get paid, and identified players with the lowest PVI in every group (see tables below). Looking at these tables, the biggest 'steals' in this IPL would appear to be Kagiso Rabada, Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis.
|Price: Less than Rs 20 Lakhs
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|305
|77
|2
|Murugan Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|217
|118
|3
|Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|IND
|215
|120
|4
|Arshdeep Singh
|KXI
|IND
|178
|144
|5
|Abdul Samad
|SRH
|IND
|76
|310
|Price: Rs 20 - 50 Lakhs
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|SA
|519
|121
|2
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|235
|201
|3
|Isuru Udana
|RCB
|SL
|131
|480
|4
|Saurabh Tiwary
|MI
|IND
|91
|691
|5
|Lungi Ngidi
|CSK
|SA
|50
|1371
|Price: Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 1 Crore
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|436
|295
|2
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|303
|339
|3
|Rahul Tripathi
|KKR
|IND
|171
|451
|4
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|85
|739
|5
|Tom Curran
|RR
|ENG
|87
|1478
|Price: Rs 1 – 2 Crores
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|423
|466
|2
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|IND
|210
|673
|3
|Anrich Nortje
|DC
|SA
|326
|699
|4
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|305
|721
|5
|James Pattinson
|MI
|AUS
|222
|779
|Price: Rs 2 – 5 Crores
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|350
|718
|2
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|422
|745
|3
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|IND
|449
|821
|4
|Trent Boult
|MI
|NZ
|332
|1089
|4
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|251
|1093
|Price: Rs 5 – 10 Crores
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|481
|1225
|2
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|586
|1507
|3
|Sam Curran
|CSK
|ENG
|439
|1542
|4
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|342
|1792
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|372
|1816
|Price: More than Rs 10 Crores
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|569
|2380
|2
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|IND
|415
|2991
|3
|David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|342
|4112
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|284
|4371
|4
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|272
|4564
