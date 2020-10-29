Jofra Archer continues to be MVP

October 29, 2020 18:03 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 46.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer hits a six. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It has been a battle between K L Rahul and Jofra Archer to be the most valuable player of IPL 2020.

Archer (MVPI: 586) continues to top the table, but Rahul (569) isn't too far behind.

Kagiso Rabada (519) is in hot pursuit, and Rashid Khan (446) threatens to join the top five.

Aggressive and prolific batsmen, and attacking wicket-taking bowlers remain the best performers.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index, which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.

The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.

The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.

IPL 2020: Best Performing Players so far (after Game 46 ending October 26, 2020

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI(US$) Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Maidens 1 Jofra Archer RR ENG 586 1507 107 27 5 10 198.1 17 6.7 12 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 569 2380 595 132 52 20 132.2 0 - 12 3 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 519 121 26 15 2 1 130 23 7.6 11 4 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 481 1225 471 106 52 10 148.1 0 - 11 5 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 449 821 224 53 11 16 143.6 7 7.2 12 6 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 446 2273 24 14 2 1 104.3 14 5.3 11 7 Sam Curran CSK ENG 439 1542 173 52 11 12 136.2 13 8.3 12 8 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 436 295 398 106 39 15 155.5 0 - 10 9 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 430 1196 329 77 23 22 171.4 0 - 12 10 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 423 466 401 87 38 12 140.7 0 - 12 11 Quinton de Kock MI SA 422 745 374 78 34 17 143.3 0 - 11 12 AB de Villiers RCB IND 415 2991 324 73 25 19 174.2 0 - 11 13 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 411 1439 2 2 0 0 66.7 20 8.5 12 14 Sanju Samson RR IND 387 2547 326 85 17 23 157.5 0 - 12 15 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 377 2084 5 5 0 0 166.7 17 7.5 11 16 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 372 1816 1 1 0 0 33.3 16 7 11 17 Axar Patel DC IND 366 1546 65 21 3 5 166.7 8 5.8 10 18 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 365 1485 232 53 19 11 155.7 8 10.2 11 19 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 350 718 345 97 31 13 126.8 0 - 11 20 David Warner SRH AUS 342 4112 370 60 31 10 127.6 0 - 11 21 Kieron Pollard MI WI 342 1792 214 60 10 18 198.1 2 9.1 11 22 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 341 2304 382 88 29 13 130.4 0 - 11 23 Virat Kohli RCB IND 340 5616 415 90 21 10 125 0 - 11 24 Chris Morris RCB SA 335 3354 27 25 1 3 207.7 10 5.7 6 25 Trent Boult MI NZ 332 1089 0 0 0 0 0 16 8.2 11 26 Anrich Nortje DC SA 326 699 6 3 0 0 200 14 7.7 10 27 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 324 1534 10 7 0 0 66.7 13 7.2 11 28 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 315 789 7 6 1 0 58.3 12 7.2 12 29 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 310 1166 283 79 38 5 148.9 0 - 11 30 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 309 2080 335 44 25 18 131.4 0 - 12 31 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 305 77 343 63 33 7 122.9 0 - 11 32 Rahul Chahar MI IND 305 721 2 2 0 0 50 13 7.6 11 33 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 303 6280 131 53 9 7 127.2 6 7.8 12 34 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 303 339 7 5 0 0 58.3 12 7.3 12 35 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 301 2848 201 50 20 8 162.1 4 9.3 12 36 Ishan Kishan MI IND 287 2437 298 99 17 20 142.6 0 - 9 37 Shubman Gill KKR IND 286 779 378 70 34 9 113.9 0 - 12 38 Hardik Pandya MI IND 284 4371 224 60 14 18 182.1 0 - 11 39 Washington Sundar RCB IND 283 1277 75 30 7 2 117.2 6 5.7 11 40 Jos Buttler RR ENG 280 1929 271 70 22 13 139.7 0 - 11 41 Manish Pandey SRH IND 272 4564 310 83 22 15 125 0 - 11 42 Nitish Rana KKR IND 252 1667 265 81 33 8 138 0 7 12 43 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 251 1093 291 71 23 11 125.4 0 - 10 44 Sunil Narine KKR WI 245 6262 114 64 10 7 150 5 8.1 8 45 Rohit Sharma MI IND 239 7068 260 80 22 15 129.4 0 - 9 46 Steven Smith RR AUS 237 6474 276 69 26 9 129.6 0 - 12 47 Shane Watson CSK AUS 236 2107 285 83 34 11 125 0 - 10 48 T Natarajan SRH IND 235 201 3 3 0 0 60 11 8.5 11 49 MS Dhoni CSK IND 228 8083 199 47 16 7 118.5 0 - 12 50 James Pattinson MI AUS 222 779 11 11 2 0 137.5 11 8.7 8

Table also lists the paisa vasool index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of US$ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players. The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.

To gain an added perspective, we've divided the players into groups based on how much they get paid, and identified players with the lowest PVI in every group (see tables below). Looking at these tables, the biggest 'steals' in this IPL would appear to be Kagiso Rabada, Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis.

Price: Less than Rs 20 Lakhs Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 305 77 2 Murugan Ashwin KXI IND 217 118 3 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 215 120 4 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 178 144 5 Abdul Samad SRH IND 76 310

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada in action. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Price: Rs 20 - 50 Lakhs Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 519 121 2 T Natarajan SRH IND 235 201 3 Isuru Udana RCB SL 131 480 4 Saurabh Tiwary MI IND 91 691 5 Lungi Ngidi CSK SA 50 1371

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates after completing a hundred. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Price: Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 1 Crore Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 436 295 2 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 303 339 3 Rahul Tripathi KKR IND 171 451 4 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 85 739 5 Tom Curran RR ENG 87 1478

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis celebrates after completing his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Price: Rs 1 – 2 Crores Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 423 466 2 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 210 673 3 Anrich Nortje DC SA 326 699 4 Rahul Chahar MI IND 305 721 5 James Pattinson MI AUS 222 779

Price: Rs 2 – 5 Crores Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 350 718 2 Quinton de Kock MI SA 422 745 3 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 449 821 4 Trent Boult MI NZ 332 1089 4 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 251 1093

Price: Rs 5 – 10 Crores Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 481 1225 2 Jofra Archer RR ENG 586 1507 3 Sam Curran CSK ENG 439 1542 4 Kieron Pollard MI WI 342 1792 4 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 372 1816

Price: More than Rs 10 Crores Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 KL Rahul KXI IND 569 2380 2 AB de Villiers RCB IND 415 2991 3 David Warner SRH AUS 342 4112 4 Hardik Pandya MI IND 284 4371 4 Manish Pandey SRH IND 272 4564

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com