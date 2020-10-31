News
Delhi weren't up to the mark, laments Iyer after Mumbai mauling

Delhi weren't up to the mark, laments Iyer after Mumbai mauling

Source: PTI
October 31, 2020 20:01 IST
'There are lots of flaws to be pointed out, but we gotta believe in ourselves.'

Delhi Capitals players celebrate after Anrich Nortje dismisses Mumbai Indian opener Quinton de Kock in the IPL match in Dubai on Saturday

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players give Anrich Nortje a high-five after he dismisses Mumbai Indian opener Quinton de Kock in the IPL match in Dubai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A distraught Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that there are too many "flaws" in his team’s gameplan and execution as after a fourth straight defeat in the IPL match, in Dubai, on Saturday.

 

Following the nine-wicket thrashing by the Mumbai Indians, the Capitals now need to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game to qualify for the play-offs.

"There are lots of flaws to be pointed out, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive," lamented Iyer, trying to put up a brave front at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He said his players are not reading the pitches well.

"Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark right from the start and those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum from us."

The partnerships are also not happening, added Iyer.

"It was important for a few us to come and build a few partnerships, but it happened in bits and pieces. You can't anticipate how it's (the pitch) going to play right from the start."

He felt a target of around 150-plus could have kept Delhi in the fight.

"Openers being there, it was important to get a good start. Once you get the momentum, you can build on later. I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets."

While they have been tinkering with their playing eleven regularly, Iyer did not rule out another set of changes for the final game while urging his team to show a fearless approach.

"We will have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We'll keep things simple and will not try to think much."

Source: PTI
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

