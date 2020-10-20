IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

October 20, 2020 21:44 IST

Images from Tuesday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his hundred during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan recorded his second straight hundred to power Delhi Capitals to 164 for the loss of five wickets in the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab, in Dubai, on Tuesday.

The India opener, who scored an unbeaten 101 off 58 delivers against Chennai Super Kings in the previous match, continued his rich vein of form to finish unbeaten on 106 off 61 deliveries, which included 12 fours and three sixes.

In the process he became the first batsman to score back-to-back IPL hundreds.

IMAGE: James Neesham is congratulated by Arshdeep Singh and K L Rahul after dismissing Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Electing to bat, the Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw (7), the other opener, in the fourth over, but the dismissal hardly mattered, as Dhawan got into his stride.

It seemed he was batting on a different surface as he blazed away. The other main contributors to Delhi’s total were skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who scored 14 each.

The Kings bowled well at the back-end of the innings to restrict Delhi to below 180, lead pacer Mohammed Shami (2/28) being their stand out performer.

Fresh from the hundred in the last game, Dhawan began by slog-sweeping offie Glenn Maxwell in the opening over.

Shaw, who failed to get off the mark in the preview two games, perished cheaply once again, trying to smash Jimmy Neesham over extra cover when he was in no position to play the aerial stroke.

Iyer too did not last long after getting off the mark with a lofted cover drive that went for a six and Delhi were 83 for 2 in 10 overs.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell gets under the ball to catch Prithvi Shaw off the bowling of James Neesham. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

At the other end, Dhawan grew in confidence and an example of that was the way he drove a full ball from Shami over mid-off.

The southpaw crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL by sweeping leggie Ravi Bishnoi for a six over deep square-leg, becoming the fifth batsmen to do so in the tournament's history.

He got to his century, another landmark, with a double off left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal catches Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

However, he did not get the required support from the other end as Delhi ended with a below-par total.

Delhi made three changes, bringing back a fit again Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, who made way for wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the former's absence.

Bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams was handed his debut cap, the Australian replacing in-form pacer Anrich Nortje.

Kings XI surprisingly replaced Chris Jordan with Neesham after the Englishman had a decent outing in the previous game against Mumbai Indians.