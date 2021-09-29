News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kuldeep undergoes successful knee surgery

Kuldeep undergoes successful knee surgery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 29, 2021 17:01 IST
IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav sustained a serious knee injury during the second leg of IPL in UAE and is likely to miss most of the upcoming domestic season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kuldeep Yadav/Twitter

India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav underwent a knee surgery on Wednesday for an injury that he sustained during the second leg of IPL in the UAE.

 

"Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible," Kuldeep tweeted.

Kuldeep sustained a serious knee injury and is likely to miss most of the upcoming domestic season, having already come back to India with his IPL campaign cut short.

The out-of-favour India international, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to go through a long rehabilitation process before attempting a comeback to competitive cricket.

"Yes, we got the information that Kuldeep sustained a nasty knee injury during a practice session in UAE. Apparently while fielding, he twisted his knee and it was really bad at that point," a senior BCCI officials had revealed.

"There was no chance that he could have taken any further part and was sent back to India."

The Kanpur-based cricketer has played seven Tests, 65 ODIs and 23 T20Is for a total of 174 wickets across formats.

He last played for India in Sri Lanka but it was more of a middling performance with best figures of 2/48 in an ODI game and 2/30 in a T20 International.

He played two more games during that tour -- an ODI and a T20I -- in which he went wicketless.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
