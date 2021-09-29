IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Leads MVP Race

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2021's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 39.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel has been a star bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Harshal Patel, with 23 wickets at an economy rate of 8.6, has surged to the top place in IPL 2021's Most Valuable Player Index rankings with a MVPI of 479.

MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

Even more striking is the fact that Harshal's franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore needs to pay him only US$41 for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.

This is phenomenal value for money. The Paisa Vasool Index (PVI: Please see last column) is obtained by dividing the player's auction price by the number of 'runs' that he has contributed.

A PVI of under 1000 is usually good value for money; although the index is obviously skewed by the very high price paid to established (especially Indian) players.

Best Performing Players so far at IPL 2021 after Match 39

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Harshal Patel RCB IND 50 31 5 2 128.2 23 8.6 10 479 41 2 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 179 62 14 8 146.7 7 6.8 10 448 1395 3 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 430 92 50 9 131.1 0 10 404 1277 4 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 394 95 38 15 141.2 0 10 398 359 5 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 261 58 24 15 145 5 6 9 395 1582 6 K L Rahul KXI IND 401 91 34 18 135 0 9 394 2770 7 Sanju Samson RR IND 351 119 34 12 141.5 0 9 385 1855 8 Andre Russell KKR WI 183 54 14 14 152.5 11 9.9 10 375 2249 9 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 42 22 3 2 116.7 12 6 9 363 2214 10 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 329 82 39 12 160.5 0 10 355 335 11 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 300 78 27 14 138.2 3 8 10 353 3021 12 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 362 88 40 13 137.1 0 10 340 105 13 Chris Morris RR SA 53 36 0 5 147.2 14 9 8 337 4305 14 Avesh Khan DC IND 0 0 0 0 15 7.6 10 333 209 15 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 332 99 31 13 142.5 0 9 331 300 16 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 10 5 1 0 71.4 14 7.8 10 324 2143 17 Rishabh Pant DC IND 272 58 30 6 131.4 0 10 319 4665 18 Rahul Tripathi KKR IND 306 74 32 8 143.7 0 10 318 187 19 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 2 2 0 0 50 11 6.9 10 311 1276 20 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 13 9 0 0 76.5 13 7.3 10 300 1587 21 A B de Villiers RCB IND 230 76 17 12 159.7 0 10 298 3662 22 Arshdeep Singh KXI IND 2 1 0 0 66.7 13 7.7 8 297 67 23 Kieron Pollard MI WI 211 87 14 15 154 3 7.5 10 296 1810 24 Rahul Chahar MI IND 14 8 1 0 93.3 12 7.5 10 294 641 25 Jos Buttler RR ENG 254 124 27 13 153 0 7 289 1359 26 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 287 101 30 12 142.1 0 9 283 70 27 Virat Kohli RCB IND 307 72 31 8 122.8 0 10 281 6002 28 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 93 66 5 8 166.1 9 8.8 7 277 5551 29 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 43 23 2 4 268.8 9 7.1 6 274 2086 30 Rohit Sharma MI IND 326 63 27 12 128.9 0 11.1 9 270 5511 31 Kagiso Rabada DC IND 9 9 1 0 225 12 8.6 9 268 1555 32 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 1 1 0 0 100 11 7.8 10 266 269 33 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 248 63 20 15 141.7 0 7 255 770 34 Axar Patel DC IND 12 12 0 1 171.4 9 6.7 6 245 2025 35 Trent Boult MI NZ 1 1 0 0 25 11 8.2 10 239 1328 36 Sam Curran CSK ENG 56 34 5 3 193.1 9 9.4 8 232 2117 37 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 178 72 10 14 174.5 0 10 225 873 38 Prasid Krishna KKR IND 0 0 0 0 0 12 9.1 10 222 89 39 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 10 8 0 0 37 9 7.6 10 214 2781 40 Quinton de Kock MI SA 251 70 26 6 120.1 0 9 213 1304 41 Nitish Rana KKR IND 243 80 25 10 125.9 0 5 10 213 1584 42 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 20 12 1 1 76.9 7 7.1 10 209 1234 43 Krunal Pandya MI IND 121 39 8 5 119.8 3 8 10 201 4343 44 Shardul Thakur CSK IND 5 3 0 0 125 10 9.1 10 197 1178 45 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 1 1 0 0 25 7 6.2 5 196 1012 46 Jason Holder SRH WI 61 47 0 6 141.9 6 6.9 3 190 352 47 Sunil Narine KKR WI 10 6 2 0 62.5 7 6.9 7 189 6561 48 Deepak Hooda KXI IND 129 64 8 8 138.7 2 8.5 10 183 271 49 Shubman Gill KKR IND 202 48 23 7 126.3 0 10 180 992 50 Harpreet Brar KXI IND 47 25 3 2 127 5 5.7 4 179 111

This analysis is based on 39 games of IPL 2021 as on the morning of September 27, 2021.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com