On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, the Jhelum river in Srinagar crossed the danger mark.

The Kashmir Valley remained on edge as the water level in the Jhelum kept rising due to incessant rains.

Kashmir's divisional commissioner announced the closure of all schools across the Valley as a precautionary measure amid the heavy downpour.

Water levels are also rising in the famous Dal Lake.

