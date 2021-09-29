News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hugs and Tugs After Mumbai Win

Hugs and Tugs After Mumbai Win

By Rediff Cricket
September 29, 2021 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Interesting scenes from the Mumbai Indian-Punjab Kings game in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, when MI won its first match in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 by six wickets.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya gives younger brother Hardik Pandya a relieved hug after the Mumbai Indians all-rounder returned to his blitzkrieg batting of old. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Calypso Cricket Giants Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard warmly greet each other after the encounter. Photograph: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard and Umpire Sundaram Ravi have a friendly chat during the game. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Good to see Boom Boom in such spirits: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Deepak Hooda's wicket. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Can't decipher what this little boy is trying to say. Can you? Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Universe Boss is universally adored in the cricketing universe.
Even when he is not at the centre of the action, Christopher Henry Gayle can make you smile. Photograph: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit, Krunal's Stunning Sportsmanship
Rohit, Krunal's Stunning Sportsmanship
TP: MI Bowling, Pollard-Pandya Slog Fest
TP: MI Bowling, Pollard-Pandya Slog Fest
Top Performer: Saurabh Tiwary
Top Performer: Saurabh Tiwary
PIX: Messi scores as PSG down City; Real lose
PIX: Messi scores as PSG down City; Real lose
Congress to take strict action against Sidhu?
Congress to take strict action against Sidhu?
Yeh Hai India: Akash, Up And Away!
Yeh Hai India: Akash, Up And Away!
We believe we can get out of any situation: Pollard
We believe we can get out of any situation: Pollard

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Why Is This Lady Laughing?

Why Is This Lady Laughing?

PIX: Pollard, Hardik earn Mumbai tense win over Punjab

PIX: Pollard, Hardik earn Mumbai tense win over Punjab

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances