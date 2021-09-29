Hugs and Tugs After Mumbai Win

Interesting scenes from the Mumbai Indian-Punjab Kings game in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, when MI won its first match in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 by six wickets.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya gives younger brother Hardik Pandya a relieved hug after the Mumbai Indians all-rounder returned to his blitzkrieg batting of old. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Calypso Cricket Giants Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard warmly greet each other after the encounter. Photograph: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard and Umpire Sundaram Ravi have a friendly chat during the game. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Good to see Boom Boom in such spirits: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Deepak Hooda's wicket. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Can't decipher what this little boy is trying to say. Can you? Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Universe Boss is universally adored in the cricketing universe.

Even when he is not at the centre of the action, Christopher Henry Gayle can make you smile. Photograph: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL