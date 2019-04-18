KKR fret over Russell's fitness; spotlight on Brathwaite

April 18, 2019 21:46 IST

IMAGE: A shoulder injury, sustained while batting in the nets on Wednesday, could keep Kolkata Knight Riders’s star batsman Andre Russell out of Friday’s IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders's impact player Andre Russell was forced to skip Thursday’s practice session owing to a shoulder injury sustained while batting in the nets on Wednesday.

KKR take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game on Friday and Russell's possible absence could pave the way for Carlos Brathwaite's inclusion in the playing eleven.

The Barbados all-rounder -- KKR's costliest pick at Rs 5 crore at the auction -- played only one match, against Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata, which they lost by seven wickets.

Fretting over Russell's fitness, KKR skipper Karthik, however, did not rule out the Jamaican who has been a revelation with six explosive 40-plus scores on the trot.

"He's got a preliminary X-ray yesterday and it's not even been 24 hours. By tomorrow we will a get much better idea as to how he feels," Karthik said of Russell.

It was during the fag end of the practice on Wednesday that Russell failed to negotiate a rising delivery from net bowler Minad Manjrekar and fell on the ground, writhing in pain.

It was the same left shoulder where Russell was hit by a Harshal Patel delivery during KKR's match against Delhi Capitals at the Kotla.

Russell had also suffered a wrist injury in their away match against Chennai and it remains to be seen whether the team will risk playing the Jamaican.

Having suffered a hat-trick of losses, Karthik urged his KKR batsmen and bowlers to buck up.

"I'm not going to shy away from the fact that we can bat better, a little better definitely, and definitely bowl a little better."

Meanwhile, RCB top order batsman AB de Villiers also skipped training, while skipper Virat Kohli took a few throw downs from coach Gary Kirsten after a game of football.