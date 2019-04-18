rediff.com

Hardik shared a heartfelt message for KL Rahul on his birthday

April 18, 2019 16:01 IST

Hardik Pandya wrote, ‘Brothers for life !!!!! No matter what’

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with KL Rahul. Photograph Courtesy: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Months after their controversial Koffee With Karan episode, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul reunited on Wednesday night.

 

Their remarks on a chat show drew a lot of flak and it led to them being provisionally suspended from the Indian squad. However, both players are now back on the field.

It was a special occasion as KL Rahul turned 26 on Thursday and brought in his birthday at a restaurant in Delhi with his Kings XI Punjab team-mates.

KL Rahul turned 27 and Hardik Pandya posted a birthday wish for him on Instagram.

“Brothers for life !!!!! No matter what !!! Love u bro @rahulkl happy birthday. Let’s make it our year,” Pandya wrote.

Hardik Pandya

Both the talented players are are in roaring form for their respective franchises in the IPL this year. This augurs well for the Indian team in the upcoming World Cup.

Axar Patel also wished Rahul saying, “Happy birthday brother @rahulkl Aa le chakk me aa gaya enjoy ur day.”

Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians’ teams are all in the capital since Delhi play Mumbai on Thursday and then Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

Rediff Sports Desk
 

