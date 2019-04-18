rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Why Sania Mirza is trending today...

PIX: Why Sania Mirza is trending today...

April 18, 2019 09:26 IST

Sania Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza spotted during the IPL match in Hyderababd. Photographs: BCCI

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza was spotted in the stands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium cheering for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

The diva stood out among the crowd at the most popular cricketing event in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Sania Mirza

In no time, Mirza was trending on Twitter as fans were ecstatic on spotting the tennis ace after IPL’s official handle shared a picture.

Sania Mirza

She was wearing an all black outfit and was seen with her sister Anam Mirza. 

One follower gushed, “Looking gorgeous.” While another marveled, “One of the Greatest Icons in the Sporting Arenas!”

Sania Mirza

Another fan wrote, “The one who has won many tennis titles for India and proudly still represents it. Sports icon and an inspiration."

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Sania Mirza, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, IPL, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Anam Mirza
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use