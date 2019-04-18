PIX: Why Sania Mirza is trending today...

April 18, 2019 09:26 IST

IMAGE: Sania Mirza spotted during the IPL match in Hyderababd. Photographs: BCCI

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza was spotted in the stands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium cheering for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The diva stood out among the crowd at the most popular cricketing event in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

In no time, Mirza was trending on Twitter as fans were ecstatic on spotting the tennis ace after IPL’s official handle shared a picture.

She was wearing an all black outfit and was seen with her sister Anam Mirza.

One follower gushed, “Looking gorgeous.” While another marveled, “One of the Greatest Icons in the Sporting Arenas!”

Another fan wrote, “The one who has won many tennis titles for India and proudly still represents it. Sports icon and an inspiration."