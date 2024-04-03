News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big boost for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar clears most fitness tests

Big boost for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar clears most fitness tests

Source: PTI
April 03, 2024 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Struggling Mumbai Indians received some good news as Suryakumar Yadav cleared most of his fitness tests. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians will soon get the much required batting boost as the world's No. 1 ranked T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has cleared almost all the fitness tests at National Cricket Academy and is very close to playing his first IPL game of the season.

Suryakumar had undergone multiple surgeries -- one for grade 2 ankle tear and another for sports hernia -- and he last played in the T20 series in South Africa.

 

"Surya has cleared all but one routine tests which are mandatory to get RTP (Return To Play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations," he added.

Asked if Suryakumar will be able to play the Mumbai Indians' home game on April 7 against Delhi Capitals, the source said: "The clearer picture will emerge after tomorrow's tests. There's still three days before the next game but since it's a comeback after a long time, it could also be April 11 at home against RCB."

The swashbuckling batter has been MI's most prolific performer for the past four to five seasons and his absence from the playing XI has been felt by the team that has lost its first three matches this season.

His replacement Naman Dhir, the player from Punjab, is yet to measure up and beleaguered skipper Hardik Pandya would certainly need 'Mr 360 degree' to stem the rot.

As far as the BCCI's medical team is concerned, the clear mandate was to ensure that India's premier T20 batter is completely fit for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and also make sure that there are no premature breakdowns during the IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra
Wickets or pace? Mayank reveals his bowling mantra
Siddharth joins elite club with Virat Kohli's wicket
Siddharth joins elite club with Virat Kohli's wicket
LSG's Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL
LSG's Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL
Same law for Kejriwal and aam aadmi, ED tells court
Same law for Kejriwal and aam aadmi, ED tells court
Court directs police to enquire complaint against Shaw
Court directs police to enquire complaint against Shaw
'Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest': AAP blames BJP
'Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest': AAP blames BJP
Ambani beats Adani to remain India's richest
Ambani beats Adani to remain India's richest

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Will Rohit Return As MI Captain?

Will Rohit Return As MI Captain?

'Hardik is being isolated'

'Hardik is being isolated'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances