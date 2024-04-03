Siddharth joins elite club with Virat Kohli's wicket

IMAGE: Manimaran Siddharth celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer lauded young spinner Manimaran Siddharth for getting the prized scalp of star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between both the sides at M Chinnnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Siddharth dismissed Kohli to get his first Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket, joining an elite company of bowlers who have got the legendary right-hander as their first-ever IPL victim.

During the IPL clash between LSG and RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat was looking in good touch, having made 22 in 15 balls with two fours and a majestic straight six. Then, Siddharth bowled a slower delivery that turned away from Virat, who mistimed his shot and was caught by Devdutt Padikkal, giving LSG their first wicket and opening the floodgates for a batting collapse.

In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on X, Langer recalled a conversation with the young bowler about dismissing Virat.

"Never spoke to him before. I saw him bowl an arm ball and I said, 'Hey Sid, you reckon you get Virat out for us'. He goes "Yes sir". And look at what he does, he gets him out," said Langer as the dressing room echoed with applause for Siddarth.

There have been 10 bowlers who have got Virat as their first IPL wicket, including Ashok Dinda, Ashish Nehra, Albie Morkel, Chetanya Nanda, Doug Bracewell, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Harpreet Brar, Dewald Brevis, and now Siddarth.