News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siddharth joins elite club with Virat Kohli's wicket

Siddharth joins elite club with Virat Kohli's wicket

Source: ANI
April 03, 2024 09:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

M Siddharth

IMAGE: Manimaran Siddharth celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer lauded young spinner Manimaran Siddharth for getting the prized scalp of star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between both the sides at M Chinnnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Siddharth dismissed Kohli to get his first Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket, joining an elite company of bowlers who have got the legendary right-hander as their first-ever IPL victim.

 

During the IPL clash between LSG and RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat was looking in good touch, having made 22 in 15 balls with two fours and a majestic straight six. Then, Siddharth bowled a slower delivery that turned away from Virat, who mistimed his shot and was caught by Devdutt Padikkal, giving LSG their first wicket and opening the floodgates for a batting collapse.

In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on X, Langer recalled a conversation with the young bowler about dismissing Virat.

"Never spoke to him before. I saw him bowl an arm ball and I said, 'Hey Sid, you reckon you get Virat out for us'. He goes "Yes sir". And look at what he does, he gets him out," said Langer as the dressing room echoed with applause for Siddarth.

There have been 10 bowlers who have got Virat as their first IPL wicket, including Ashok Dinda, Ashish Nehra, Albie Morkel, Chetanya Nanda, Doug Bracewell, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Harpreet Brar, Dewald Brevis, and now Siddarth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: Mayank sizzles as LSG trounce RCB
IPL PIX: Mayank sizzles as LSG trounce RCB
'Matter of time before Starc returns to his elements'
'Matter of time before Starc returns to his elements'
'Don't think Bumrah has been used in correct fashion'
'Don't think Bumrah has been used in correct fashion'
1 dead, over 50 hurt after powerful quake hits Taiwan
1 dead, over 50 hurt after powerful quake hits Taiwan
Ready For April's OTT Shows?
Ready For April's OTT Shows?
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
Mayank Yadav's secret revealed: How to bowl quick
Mayank Yadav's secret revealed: How to bowl quick

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Mayank Yadav's secret revealed: How to bowl quick

Mayank Yadav's secret revealed: How to bowl quick

LSG Vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

LSG Vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances