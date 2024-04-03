News
LSG's Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL due to injury

LSG's Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL due to injury

Source: PTI
April 03, 2024 16:57 IST
Shivam Mavi

Photograph: Kind courtesy LSG/X

Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of this season's Indian Premier League after he failed to recover from his rib injury.

The 25-year-old, who last played competitive cricket in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh but did turn up for Lucknow Super Giants' pre-season training only to be told that he would not play any part in this edition. He had suffered a rib stress fracture in August last year.

"The talented right-arm fast bowler joined us after the auction in December and has been part of the camp from pre-season. He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon," the press release from LSG stated.

 

Mavi, who has played six T20 Internationals for India, also didn't get to play a single game for Gujarat Titans in 2023, and in the last auction, LSG roped him for Rs 6.4 crore to fill the void created by Avesh Khan leaving for Rajasthan Royals.

"The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger," LSG stated.
Mavi, on his part, vowed to come back stronger.

"I thought I will play matches and do well for my team but unfortunately I have to go because of injury."

"A player needs to be mentally strong and also know what are the areas one needs to focus on during rehabilitation. We have a good team here," he said in a video posted on LSG's official 'X' handle.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
