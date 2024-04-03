IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hugs former MI team-mate Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Harbhajan Singh, the outspoken former Indian spinner, has launched a scathing attack on the Mumbai Indians following their disappointing start in IPL 2024, particularly targeting their treatment of new captain Hardik Pandya.

Following a string of three defeats in IPL 2024, pictures emerged of Hardik sitting alone in the dugout after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals. This image sparked Harbhajan's criticism.

Speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan emphasised the importance of team unity.

'The visuals are concerning. It seems Hardik is being isolated. The players need to accept him as their leader. A decision has been made, and the team needs to function as a unit. Having been a part of MI, this situation worries me.'

Ambati Rayudu, another former MI player, questioned whether senior players were creating confusion for Pandya. Harbhajan concurred, suggesting that established figures might be hindering Pandya's leadership.

'There might be an element of confusion, intentional or not. It seems some senior players are making it difficult for Hardik to captain freely,' Harbhajan said.

'This is a recipe for disaster for any captain.'