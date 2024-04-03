Will Rohit Return As MI Captain?

IMAGE: After three consecutive defeats, Mumbai Indians faces a six day break before clashing with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians are in a familiar situation -- a sluggish start to the IPL season. However, this year feels far more concerning.

Hardik Pandya's maiden captaincy stint has been a bumpy ride, with a string of losses and a discontented home crowd.

While MI has overcome slow starts before (winning the title in 2015 after losing the first four games), the current situation feels distinct. The lack of crowd support and some questionable captaincy decisions have fans worried. The absence of Rohit Sharma's proven leadership is a glaring void.

MI's six-day break before their next match offers a chance to address their woes. Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary predicts a bold move: Rohit Sharma's return as captain.

Tiwary believes Hardik's decision to not bowl despite favourable conditions speaks volumes about the pressure he is under, despite a public facade.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's maiden captaincy stint has been a bumpy ride. Photograph: BCCI

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Tiwary said, 'Hardik is under pressure. If he is not bowling having bowled in the first two games, and in conditions where there was swing on offer in both first and second innings, I think he felt the pressure with the kind of reception he received. I want to say something big. I have this feeling that during this break, Rohit Sharma could be given back the captaincy from Hardik Pandya.'

This wouldn't be entirely unheard of. In 2022, Chennai Super Kings made a similar move with Mahendra Singh Dhoni after a string of losses under Ravindra Jadeja.

Bringing Rohit back would be a significant U-turn. Removing a five-time championship captain only to reinstate him is a questionable move. However, with a winless record and growing discontent, MI might be left with no other option.