IPL auction went from good to astonishing

Twitter goes berserk as Ashwin joins Buttler at RR

Indian Premier League auction went from good to astonishing for some of the players. There were records broken as well while some players were disappointed.

Rajasthan Royals bought veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹5 crore in the IPL Mega Auction on Saturday. Ashwin, who had appeared for the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament, will have a reunion with Royals' Jos Buttler – one of the three players retained by the franchise alongside captain Sanju Samson and Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The two were involved in a fiery incident of ‘Mankading’ when Ashwin knocked the bails out at the bowling end. Following the incident, Ashwin faced criticism from current and former English cricketers.

A year after the incident, Ashwin had cheekily shared a picture from the incident to advise people to not ‘wander out’ when the first nation-wide lockdown was imposed, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Ashwin will now be sharing the dressing room with Buttler, Twitter enjoyed a field day.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter profile to react to the move. 'Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler,' wrote Sehwag.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, wrote, 'Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction.'

Ashwin's former franchise Delhi Capitals also had a cheeky reaction:

It's a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain: Wasim Jaffer on Warner joining Delhi Capitals for ₹ 6.25 Cr

David Warner was roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 6.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The swashbuckling batter was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a disappointing IPL 2021 season.

With DC fans welcoming the arrival of Warner on social media, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels the franchise got the Aussie opener for a cheap price and compared it to a 'Sarojini Nagar market level bargain'.

Taking to Koo, Jaffer quipped, 'Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just ₹ 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022'.

Many fans agreed with Jaffer in the tweet's comment section with one calling it 'the biggest heist of this" auction.

The user wrote, 'Its a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this #IPLAuction'.

Raina unsold

Once a legend of the tournament, veteran batsman Suresh Raina has gone unsold in the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction going on in Bengaluru. Raina was last part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 and had below-par returns.

The cricket fraternity and fans were certainly unhappy to see their favourite cricketer go unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.