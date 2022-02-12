IPL Auction 2022: KKR get Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore

Rabada bags million-dollar deal from Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive purchase in the first round of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 Player Auction, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer predictably emerged the highest paid player from the marquee set, with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore for him after an intense price war at the TATA Indian Premier League auction, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

The stylish India batter’s entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them.

The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price, at Rs 7.25 crore.

Iyer, one of the most-awaited names in the fray, came for up for sale with a Rs 2 crore base price.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made an opening bid. It was followed by strong bids from Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants. A three-way battle ensued and the price went past Rs 6 crore in no time.

Delhi looked in pole position with a Rs 6.5 crore bid before KKR make a late entry and Iyer’s price went past Rs 9 crore.

In the end, Delhi made Iyer the highest paid player of the first round with a Rs 9.5 crore bid but KKR took it past Rs 10 crore.

With Aaryan Khan in the KKR camp, KKR bid a whopping Rs 12.25 crore and got their man.

One of the biggest gainers of the first round of bidding was South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, who fetched more than a million dollars, Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore.

Senior India players had some great bids going their way, with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin also got a Rs 5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome Rs 8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals.

Mohamed Shami was taken by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore, the same amount that Lucknow Giants paid for Quinton de Kock.

Australia's David Warner was bought by his old franchise Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore. He started with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians made an entry with a Rs 5 crore bid, but Delhi kept bidding strongly and emerged successful.