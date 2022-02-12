UNSOLD players on Day 1 of IPL Auction

IMAGE: CSK's highest run-getter Suresh Raina may not wear the Canary yellow again. Photograph: BCCI

Suresh Raina went unsold in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction on Saturday.

There were no buyers in the first bid for Raina, who had set his base price at ₹2 crore.

Raina had represented the Chennai Super Kings since the opening edition of the tournament (barring the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the franchise was banned). The left-handed batter had led the now-defunct Gujarat Lions side during the two seasons before making a return to the Chennai franchise.

He was released by CSK after the 2021 edition and also lost his place in the XI during the closing stages of the season due to inconsistent performances.

Steve Smith, and Shakib Al Hasan were among the high-profile names who went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Smith, meanwhile, had been a part of the Delhi Capitals roster in the 2021 edition and had led the Rajasthan Royals in two editions (2019 and 2020) of the tournament.

However, these three names will pop up again in the auction and they might find bidders in the accelerated part of the auction.