Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aryan, Suhana, Kaviya At IPL Auction

Aryan, Suhana, Kaviya At IPL Auction

By Rediff Cricket
February 12, 2022 16:37 IST
The eyes of the cricketing world were focussed on the Indian Premier League mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 12.

With the addition of two teams and all the 10 franchises having to rebuild after being allowed to retain a maximum of four players, it was no-holds barred action at the IPL auction.

Shah Rukh Khan's elder children Aryan and Suhana were part of the Kolkata Knight Riders table at the auction, which also included Jhanvi Mehta -- KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla's young daughter.

Kaviya Maran was busy for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Mumbai Indians Nita Ambani and her elder son Anant made a slow start to the auction as MI was yet to purchase a player till the lunch break.

Please click on the images for glimpses of some of the team owners at the IPL auction.

 

IMAGE: KKR Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana at the IPL auction, which was held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru. Photographs: BCCI

 

IMAGE: KKR Co-owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jhanvi Mehta.

 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani with elder son Akash.

 

IMAGE: Kaviya Maran, SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kalanithi Maran's only child.

 

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir with team owner Sanjiv Goenka, left.

 

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals co-owners Parth Jindal, right, Kiran Kumar Gandhi, centre, with Assistant Coach Pravin Amre.

 

IMAGE: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, centre, with consultant Sundar Raman, right.

 

 
