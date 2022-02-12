News
IPL 2022 Auction: The SOLD players

By Rediff Cricket
February 12, 2022 12:23 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter
 

A total of 590 cricketers -- 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players -- have gone under the hammer during the two-day IPL Players Auction mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Amongst the 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to associate nations.

Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

A look at the purchases made by the 10 IPL teams:

 

Please CLICK here to check the teams

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Cricket
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

