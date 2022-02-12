News
Auctioneer Edmeades collapses during IPL auction

Last updated on: February 12, 2022 15:15 IST
Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades

IMAGE: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades conducts the Indian Premier League 2022 Player Auction, at the ITC Gardenia, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League 2022 Player Auction came to an abrupt halt after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the second session, at the ITC Gardenia, in Bengaluru, on Saturday afternoon.

 

The reason behind Edmeades’s sudden collapse was not known. He was rushed to hospital by medics, who later said he is "doing fine".

"He has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine. His blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up," said a BCCI source.

The 60-yearold Edmeades collapsed when bidding for Sri Lanka spin sensation Wanindu Hasaranga was on.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, South Africa’s David Miller and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan were among the high-profile names who went unsold in the during the second round of bidding.

Their names will pop up again in the auction and they could find bidders in the accelerated part of the auction.

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore.

Nitish Rana was picked up by KKR for Rs 8 crore while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore.

India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore while West Indies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore. England opening batter Jason Roy was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore.

India opening batter Devdutt Padikkal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore, while West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore.

Earlier in the auction, Shreyas Iyer fetched the highest price, picked by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore, in the first round of bidding.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore.

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore and Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore.

Kiwi pacer Trent Boult went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. while India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked by new franchise Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged South Africa batter Faf du Plessis for Rs 7 crore, Lucknow Super Giants, the other new franchise, picked South Africa's Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore and Australia's run-machine David Warner was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

