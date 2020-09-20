IPL: A special century for CSK captain Dhoni

September 20, 2020 17:44 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni during warm-up ahead of Chennai Super Kings' IPL match against Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a winning return to cricket, as Chennai Super Kings registered a convincing victory against Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

CSK outclassed Mumbai Indians by five wickets as Dhoni became the first skipper to record 100 wins in the history of Indian Premier League.



The three-time champions also managed to end their run of five successive losses against Mumbai Indians.



Dhoni returned to the cricket field after 437 days, having last played for India during the 2019 World Cup in July last year when they were knocked out in the semi-finals by New Zealand.



Dhoni surprised many by sporting a fancy little beard that he debuted at the toss before the IPL opener on Saturday.



The two-time World Cup winning skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket last month.



"We may practice enough but when you go on the field you need to assess the conditions and give it your best. It took us time for the bowlers to find the right length on this pitch. Plenty of positives but still plenty of areas for us to improve," Dhoni said after the match against MI.



CSK will next take on Rajasthan Royals on September 22.