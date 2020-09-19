IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

September 19, 2020 22:30 IST

Images from the IPL 2020 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the dismissal of Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy and brilliant bowling in the last few overs enabled Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 162 for nine in the opening match of IPL 2020, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

CSK's new recruits -- leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (1/21 in 4 overs) and left-arm seamer Sam Curran (1/28 in 4 overs) -- made a fantastic first impression, while Lungi Ngidi (3/38 in 4 overs) and Deepak Chahar (2/32 in 4 overs) came back brilliantly in the 'death' overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock (33 off 20 balls, 5x4) and Saurabh Tiwary (42 off 31 balls, 3x4, 1x6) played well, but could not convert their starts as the defending champions got only 76 runs from their back-10.

IMAGE: Saurabh Tiwary hits out during his breezy 42 off 31 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

De Kock started in blazing fashion and launched straight into Chahar and Ngidi, as 45 came off the first four overs.

The shrewd Dhoni then introduced Chawla into the attack and the spinner immediately dismissed Rohit Sharma (12), who has a problem with wrist spinners. It was a straight delivery that Rohit tried to hit inside-out but couldn't get past Curran at the mid-off circle.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis takes the catch to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The seamer was back in action as he got rid of De Kock with a well-disguised off-cutter, which the batman hit straight to Shane Watson at mid-wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav (17) and Tiwary added 44 to steady the ship, but some good out-fielding in the back-10 from the likes of Curran and Faf du Plessis had Mumbai Indians struggling at 124 for five from 92 for two.

IMAGE: Lungi Ngidi celebrates after taking the wicket of James Pattinson. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

As an anchor, Tiwary proved a decent choice, hitting the first six off this year's IPL, off Ravindra Jadeja.

Hardik Pandya (14 off 10 balls) hit a couple of lusty sixes off Jadeja, but then Chawla bowled an ideal length to keep him quiet.

Jadeja was rewarded when Hardik tried to hit a third six, instead of rotating the strike, and was caught at the boundary by Du Plessis.