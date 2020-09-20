IN PIX: The New Normal in IPL 2020

September 20, 2020 14:04 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Captains Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni fist bump each other after the toss as Disney Star Commentator Murli Karthik looks on. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2020 began with fist bumps at the toss instead of the customary handshake.

IMAGE: Empty stands at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020's opening game. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

There was no gala opening ceremony for the world's richest T20 league, and the opening game between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi was played with no spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians fans cheer from home. Photograph: Vinesh Prabhu/Instagram

Photograph: Samaira Sharma cheers for her dad's team. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

The players's families were not permitted to travel to the stadium. Hence, they enjoyed the match on television, just like us.

IMAGE: Fist bumps were seen all around the ground. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

To give the cricketers a feeling of competitive action, cheerleaders would cheer virtually each time a boundary or a six was hit or a wicket taken.

Cheering from past IPL seasons played from several loudspeakers present at the ground.

IMAGE: Social distancing was maintained both on and off the field. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, top, left. BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah, top, second from right. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

'The current situation is very challenging. But challenges are there in everyone's life,' said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

'I hope everything goes well. We have had to prepare everything from scratch because of COVID-19,' Dada added. 'Health and medical security will be of utmost importance.'

The players and support staff were ferried to and from their hotels under strict BCCI health safety protocols.