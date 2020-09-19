News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Do you fancy Dhoni's new look?

By Rediff Cricket
September 19, 2020 20:42 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni debuts his new look at the toss before the Indian Premier League opening match on Saturday

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a new look for IPL 2020, premiered at the toss before the Indian Premier League's opening game on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped on to the cricket field after 437 days and what a way to return!

The Chennai Super Kings captain won the toss and put Mumbai Indians into bat.

While nothing has changed for Dhoni as far as luck at the coin toss in concerned, there was a noted change in the vanity department.

 

The CSK captain is known to play around with his looks, having sported many a different hairstyles over the years.

Mahi updated his style IQ with a fancy little beard that he debuted at the toss before the IPL opener on Saturday.

