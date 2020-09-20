Rohit on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians against CSK

Source:

September 20, 2020 00:33 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, left, as Kieron Pollard looks on. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start by throwing their wickets away.

Put into bat, Mumbai were going strong at 85 for 2 at one stage but faltered in the final few overs to finish 162 for nine.

CSK bounced back after the early dismissal of their openers courtesy of Ambati Rayudu's blistering 71 and Faf du Plessis unbeaten 58 as they won by five wickets with four balls to spare.



"None of our batsmen carried on for us, like du Plessis and Rayudu did for CSK. I think we were 85 in the first 10 overs. Credit to the CSK bowlers, they bowled well at the end to pull back things. Something for us to learn," Rohit said after the match.



"Still early days. We all want to start really well, it's crucial in this tournament where momentum is important. Few things for us to learn from this game, we did make few mistakes. Hopefully we will rectify those and come out smarter in the next game."



Rohit said his team need to adapt to the conditions better.



"We need to adapt to the pitches, it got better with the dew coming. You need to hit the gaps and focus on that part of the game. The opposition can tie you down, it's all about understanding what we need to do," he said.



Asked about the feeling of playing without fans in the stands, Rohit said: "We are used to people cheering for us, and we knew this (empty stands) was on the cards. Anyway, this is new normal, but I hope for a while and hope that things get better soon."



CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gamble of promoting Sam Curran ahead of him proved vital as the England all-rounder slammed a quickfire 18 from six to put his team in control of the run chase.



Curran, who had arrived at UAE from England on September 17 after the completion of the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia, said he was surprised when Dhoni asked him to bat ahead of him.



"I was very surprised that I went in. He (Dhoni) is a genius and thought something (about his promotion in the batting). We targeted that over (18th over) and sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't," he said.



Talking about the bio-bubble in the UAE, Sam said: "It's very different. I have been used to the bubble with the England team.



"But you are used to seeing big crowds in IPL, so it was different. I haven't met a lot of the guys, came in a day before and was straight on the bus today. That was a good thing."