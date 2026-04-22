IPL 2026: Will Dhoni Play His First Match?

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be inching closer to his first appearance of the season as he trained with Chennai Super Kings ahead of Thursday's IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.



Dhoni, who is recovering from injury, looked in good shape as he smashed a few trademark big hits with ease.

The CSK legend then showed that he had not lost none of his reflexes with the gloves as he pulled off a lightning quick stumping during his wicket-keeping drills.



Dhoni has missed the first six games of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury.

The five-time champions have struggled in the 44 year old's absence, losing four of their first six matches to be placed eighth in the points table.

Rule No. 1: Don’t step out when Thala’s behind the stumps

Rule No. 2: Read Rule No. 1 again #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/mPYUIb3yuW — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

Dhoni hasn't played a competitive match since turning out for CSK against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 last year.



Mumbai's fans will be hoping that Dhoni can make a comeback at the Wankhede -- the same venue where he led India to a memorable ODI World Cup title in 2011.

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