HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Will Dhoni Play His First Match?

IPL 2026: Will Dhoni Play His First Match?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 07:07 IST

x

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be inching closer to his first appearance of the season as he trained with Chennai Super Kings ahead of Thursday's IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

Dhoni, who is recovering from injury, looked in good shape as he smashed a few trademark big hits with ease.

The CSK legend then showed that he had not lost none of his reflexes with the gloves as he pulled off a lightning quick stumping during his wicket-keeping drills.

Dhoni has missed the first six games of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury.

The five-time champions have struggled in the 44 year old's absence, losing four of their first six matches to be placed eighth in the points table.

Dhoni hasn't played a competitive match since turning out for CSK against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 last year.

Mumbai's fans will be hoping that Dhoni can make a comeback at the Wankhede -- the same venue where he led India to a memorable ODI World Cup title in 2011.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

 
REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

'No, Dhoni Is Not Retiring'
'No, Dhoni Is Not Retiring'
Nobody cares how old you are in the IPL: Dhoni
Nobody cares how old you are in the IPL: Dhoni
From Oct 1, Even Smallest Misstep Can Cost A Wicket
From Oct 1, Even Smallest Misstep Can Cost A Wicket
IPL 2026 Week 3: KKR Break Duck; PBKS Unstoppable
IPL 2026 Week 3: KKR Break Duck; PBKS Unstoppable
Tilak's Strike Rate Against GT: 356.52!
Tilak's Strike Rate Against GT: 356.52!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

Juhi Chawla spotted with her husband at Mumbai airport1:29

Juhi Chawla spotted with her husband at Mumbai airport

Rajnath Singh arrives in Berlin0:54

Rajnath Singh arrives in Berlin

Tourists enjoying Shikara rides in Srinagar2:26

Tourists enjoying Shikara rides in Srinagar

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO