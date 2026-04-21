IPL 2026 Week 3 Review: KKR Break Duck; Punjab Kings Unstoppable

Punjab Kings continued their domination as the young duo of Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly ran riot against Lucknow Super Giants in a spectacular display of T20 batting.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain stole the show with a memorable bowling spell on their debuts as they wrecked Rajasthan Royals' powerful batting line-up.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders finally registered their first victory of the season but question marks still remain.

A recap of the action of the third week of IPL 2026.

Team of the week: Arya, Connolly dazzle as Punjab Kings dominate

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly added 182 runs off 80 balls, hitting 16 sixes and 12 fours. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Punjab Kings' unbeaten surge gathered further momentum as they overwhelmed Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs, riding on two breathtaking knocks from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in a high-scoring clash at Mullanpur on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

At the heart of PBKS' dominance was a stunning 182-run stand between Arya and Connolly that dismantled LSG's bowling plans.

Arya, who was ruthless from the outset, smashed 93 off just 37 balls. He smashed nine sixes and four boundaries in an exhilarating exhibition of audacious strokeplay.

Connolly complemented him perfectly, crafting a fluent 87 off 46 deliveries, blending power with precision as Punjab piled up a daunting 254/7 -- the highest total of the season.

Their partnership turned the match into a one-sided affair long before the final overs. After an early hiccup, the duo seized control during the Powerplay and never relented, accelerating brutally through the middle overs.

The duo plundered 32 runs off an Aiden Markram over, smashing the South African for five sixes. Though Punjab lost wickets in clusters late in the innings, the damage had already been done.

The total proved well beyond LSG despite a spirited response from Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni and Rishabh Pant.

With five wins and a no-result, Punjab Kings remain unbeaten and firmly perched at the top of the table.

Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Magic as PBKS Outplay MI

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer stops the ball from going over the boundary before Xavier Bartlett takes a catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya off Marco Jansen's bowling. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

It was absolute cinema at the Wankhede in Mumbai -- the kind of match that had every ingredient of a potboiler.

Mumbai Indians were rocked early at 15/2, and it looked like it could unravel quickly. But Quinton de Kock had other ideas. Coming in for Rohit Sharma, he played with freedom and authority, finishing unbeaten on 112 off 60 balls. Naman Dhir quietly played his part too, bringing up a composed 50 as the two rebuilt the innings with a 132-run stand and pushed MI to 195/6.

Still, on that kind of surface, it felt like they were a few runs short.

Punjab Kings came out with complete clarity. Prabhsimran Singh set the tone early, taking full advantage of a missed chance and turning it into a blistering 80* off 31. At the other end, Shreyas Iyer looked completely in command -- 66 off 35, barely breaking rhythm as he guided the chase. Their partnership didn't just stabilise things, it took the game away. Once they settled in, MI were always chasing the game.

The bowling didn't help MI's cause either. There was no real pressure, no breakthroughs at key moments -- Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless summed up that struggle.

And then there was that moment in the field.

Hardik Pandya looked set to clear the ropes again, but Iyer had other plans in the 18th over. Sprinting across, judging it perfectly, he pulled off a stunning mid-air grab and had the awareness to release it just before going over, allowing Xavier Bartlett to complete the relay. It was one of those plays that makes you pause for a second.

Even the MI dugout could only watch.

In the end, what felt like it could go down to the wire turned into a comfortable finish. Punjab Kings controlled the match start to finish.

Rinku, Chakravarthy Guide KKR To First Win

IMAGE: KKR's Rinku Singh hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders finally broke their duck in IPL 2026 as they stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a thrilling IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on April 19, 2026.



Coming into the match low on confidence having lost five of their six matches with one rain-abandoned game, KKR were also battling poor form from some of their top players. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, all-rounder Cameron Green and spinner Varun Chakravarthy were all struggling to find their form.



However, Chakravarthy bounced back to form with a sensational spell to dismantle the Rajasthan Royals' top order. After Royals had made a promising start, Chakravarthy struck in his first over dismissing young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, before accounting for the other two big wickets of Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag to finish with 3/14 in four overs.



Just like his team, Chakravarthy had endured a difficult start to the season, battling injuries and going wicketless in his first three games. After taking a couple of wickets against Gujarat Titans, the KKR spinner finally hit his stride against Rajasthan Royals.

Chakravarthy and spin partner Sunil Narine ran through the Royals' batting line-up with the West Indian claiming 2/26 as the two spinners registered combined figures of 5/40 in eight overs.

Young pacer Kartik Tyagi picked three wickets in a single over as KKR restricted Royals to a below-par 155/9 on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch.



Following a superb showing with the ball, it was all too familiar story with the bat for KKR as they lost both their openers for ducks.

Tim Seifert was bowled by Jofra Archer off the first ball of the innings, while Rahane also perished without scoring -- his second successive duck.



Things looked to be heading in the same direction for KKR as they slipped to 70/5 before Rinku Singh scripted a magical comeback. A dropped catch by Nandre Burger when Rinku was on eight proved to be the turning point of the game.



Rinku orchestrated KKR's great recovery in the company of spin all-rounder Anukul Roy, who played the supporting role to perfection. His match-winning knock of 53 not out from 34 balls is the fourth highest score by a KKR batter at No 6 or below in a successful run chase.

Players of the week: Hinge, Husain blow Royals away on SRH debut

IMAGE: Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain made their debut memorable by sharing eight wickets between them. Photograph: BCCI

Debutant pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain starred with sensational spells to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 57 run win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Chasing 217, the Royals suffered a dramatic collapse, with Hinge striking thrice in the very first over, removing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

The 24 year old from Vidarbha thus became the first bowler in IPL history to claim three wickets in the opening over.

He sent back Riyan Parag in his second over to leave the visitors reeling at 9/5 inside three overs and finished with impressive figures of 4/34.

Fellow debutant Sakib compounded Rajasthan's troubles, dismissing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early and returning later to break a key partnership.

A fighting 69 from Donovan Ferreira and 45 by Ravindra Jadeja helped Rajasthan recover briefly from their early collapse, but the damage inflicted by the debutants proved decisive.

The 21 year old, son of a daily wage labourer from Bihar, claimed 4/24, including the wickets of Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, as Rajasthan were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Earlier, SRH posted a formidable 216/6, led by a fluent 91 from Captain Ishan Kishan. He struck eight fours and six sixes, anchoring the innings after an early setback. Useful contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28) ensured an imposing total.

SRH, who registered their second win of the season, moved up to fourth place, while Rajasthan's four-match winning streak came to an end.

Gill outshines Green as Titans extend winning streak

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit a fluent 86, guiding Gujarat Titans to a comfortable five wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

A commanding 86 from Shubman Gill and a valiant 79 by Cameron Green headlined a lopsided contest as Gujarat Titans outlasted Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Gill's authoritative knock off 50 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes, anchored a measured chase of 181 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The GT skipper combined fluency with control, raising his half-century in just 27 deliveries and maintaining tempo even as wickets fell at the other end. His dismissal in the 17th over briefly revived KKR hopes, but the target was within reach by then, and the hosts crossed the line with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Green produced a lone hand of substance for KKR, crafting a composed 79 off 55 balls. Arriving at 16/2, he rebuilt the innings with calculated aggression, finding boundaries at key intervals and accelerating through the middle overs.

His maiden fifty of the season came with a flurry of clean strikes, including towering sixes that lifted KKR from a shaky Powerplay to a competitive total.

Despite Green's resistance, KKR's innings lacked sustained partnerships. Regular strikes from Gujarat's bowlers checked momentum, ensuring the visitors were restricted to 180.

The final overs saw a decisive squeeze, with only 15 runs conceded across the last three.

Gill then ensured the chase never drifted, dictating terms against both pace and spin.

Cameron Green's Struggles Continue

IMAGE: KKR's Cameron Green fell for a golden duck, bowled by CSK's Noor Ahmad. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 32-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings on a tricky surface in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14, as their rotten run continued in the IPL 2026.

On a two-paced pitch, CSK, who blazed their way to 72 runs in the Powerplay, finished on a healthy 192 for five. KKR never really challenged with the bat to finish on a disappointing 160 for seven.

KKR lost wickets in a clutch as left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (3/21 in 4 overs) wreaked havoc, blowing away the middle-order to ensure an easy win.

KKR's batting has struggled and none more than the big-ticket Cameron Green who failed with both, bat (golden duck) and ball (30-0 in 2 overs), as KKR slumped to their 4th defeat in 5 games.

Miller Scripts DC's Great Escape

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18. Photograph: BCCI

David Miller sang a redemption song when he hit two last-over sixes off Romario Shepherd to help Delhi Capitals edged Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their IPL match in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18.

With DC needing 15 off the last over, Miller took to the attack to Romario Shepherd and clobbered the West Indian for two sixes and a four to help DC escape to victory.

This after K L Rahul made a 57 and Tristan Stubbs produced a quality unbeaten 60.

Chasing 176 on a slow wicket, DC were rocked early by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who took 3/26, removing Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair and Sameer Rizvi in his opening spell before DC steadied themselves and chased down the target in the final over.

Along with Stubbs and Miller, another South African Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball as he took 2 for 39, and assisted with a run-out before RCB were restricted to 175 for 8.

Opener Phil Salt top-scored with 63 off 38 balls as no other batter could get the momentum as the wicket slowed down over the course of the match.

Hazlewood Leads RCB's Bowling Masterclass

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Josh Hazlewood led Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling masterclass to steer the defending champions to a thumping five-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, on April 15, 2026.



Hazlewood was outstanding with the new ball, as he focussed on good length and short deliveries to keep the LSG batters quiet in the Powerplay.



The Australian's most telling blow was definitely his bouncer which forced LSG Captain and batting mainstay Rishabh Pant to walk off with injury in the fifth over.



The fast bowler piled further misery on the struggling Nicholas Pooran, who was bowled off an inside edge after scoring just one. Pooran's struggles with the bat mirror LSG's poor showing this season, with the West Indian managing just 42 runs in five innings in IPL 2026.



Hazlewood's figures of 1/20 in four overs are the most economical spell by a RCB bowler this season as he sent down as many as 13 dots in his four over spell.



Young Rasikh Salam Dar ran through the RCB lower order, picking up three wickets in his last eight balls, to emerge as his team's most successful bowler with 4/24 -- the fourth best bowling figures by an uncapped Indian bowler for RCB in the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar ensured there was no LSG comeback with superb figures of 3/27. First, he sent back Pant, who came back to bat after walking off with injury earlier, as he mistimed the full toss and was brilliantly caught at deep square leg by Phil Salt.

He then produced a double strike in the 19th over, dismissing George Linde and Mohammed Shami off successive deliveries, with the latter cleaned up by a lethal yorker.



Spinner Krunal Pandya, who took 2/38, completed the landmark of 100 wickets in the IPL.



In the run chase, Virat Kohli banished all doubts about his fitness with a match-winning knock. Coming in as the Impact Player, the RCB legend starred with a magnificent 49 from 34 balls as the hosts raced to victory in 15.1 overs.



Courtesy of their emphatic victory, RCB showed they possess a potent bowling attack to match their explosive batting line-up.

SRH Edge CSK After Abhishek Show

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates scoring a fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma lit up the night with a breathtaking burst at the top -- setting the tone for what turned out to be a hard-fought win for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH eventually edged out Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs, defending 195 and restricting CSK to 184/8, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga sharing five wickets. But the game's tone had already been set much earlier.

Abhishek walked in like he had a point to prove.

From ball one, he took the attack to CSK -- no sighters, no hesitation. His 59 off 22 wasn't just quick, it felt relentless. In the space of a few overs, he had already tilted the game. The 15-ball fifty -- his own record bettered -- came in a blur, and bowlers simply didn't have time to adjust.

One over from Matthew Short went for 25, but it wasn't just about one over. It was the way Abhishek kept coming -- finding gaps, clearing the ropes, forcing mistakes. Everything clicked.

At 75/0 in under six overs, SRH looked set for something huge. That start had his fingerprints all over it.

And then, just as quickly, it shifted.

Mukesh Choudhary struck twice in two balls at the end of the Powerplay, removing Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, and suddenly the innings lost its flow. The energy dipped, the scoring slowed, and SRH had to reset.

Through that phase, Heinrich Klaasen held things together with a composed 59 off 39. It wasn't flashy, but it was necessary -- steadying an innings that had lost its early surge. Even so, 194/9 felt a touch underwhelming after that explosive start.

CSK clawed their way back through Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj, who kept things tight when it mattered most.

But in the end, that early assault from Abhishek made the difference. It gave SRH just enough breathing room. The bowlers took it from there and finished the job.