Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Races To Be MVP

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2026 after Game 29.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action in IPL 2026. Photograph: RR/X

The question was never 'if', it was 'when'.

After another typical electric innings over the weekend, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently the MVP of IPL 2026 with an MVPI of 338. Rajat Patidar (322), Ishan Kishan (305), Heinrich Klaasen (302) and Priyansh Arya (295) take the next four places.

Recall that MVPI rewards players who score a lot of runs very quickly, take a lot of wickets with a good economy rate, and take the most catches and participate in the most run out dismissals (wicket-keepers are advantaged by this fielding criteria, and, sadly, the metric fails to recognize some astonishing Shreyas Iyer type of catches).

IMAGE: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

The Player Vasool Index identifies the following five players in the top 50 that offer the best value for every US dollar they receive (we've converted INR to US$ because it has fewer digits).

For every 'run equivalent' he contributes, Ayush Mhatre receives only US$59. Other truly Paisa Vasool players in the top 50 are Prince Yadav (65), Kartik Tyagi (101), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (150), and Sarfaraz Khan (180).

By the same calculation, the most expensive performers in the top 50 are Cameron Green (PVI of 7742), Rishabh Pant (7151), Anshul Kamboj (6097), Rinku Singh (4888) and Shreyas Iyer (4797). If we look down our spreadsheet, we even have players who earn 5-digit US$ for every run equivalent contributed!

Table 1 list the top 50 performing players so far in the 2026 IPL.

We hope to publish MVPI and PVI updates every Monday during the current IPL season.

Top 50 Performing Players So Far In IPL 2026 (after Match 29 ending 19.4.26)

RANK PLAYER TEAM FROM RUNS STRIKE RATE WICKETS ECONOMY RATE GAMES MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR IND 246 238.8 0 - 5 338 150 2 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 230 213 0 - 6 322 1574 3 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 213 188.5 0 - 6 305 1700 4 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 283 144.4 0 - 6 302 3510 5 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 211 248.2 0 - 6 295 594 6 Shubman Gill GT IND 251 154.9 0 - 4 289 2193 7 Jos Buttler GT ENG 201 159.5 0 - 5 288 2100 8 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 181 170.8 0 - 6 284 2272 9 Virat Kohli RCB IND 247 157.3 0 - 6 283 3420 10 Phil Salt RCB ENG 202 168.3 0 - 6 260 2038 11 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 211 171.5 0 - 6 259 712 12 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 208 182.5 0 - 6 257 4797 13 Anshul Kamboj CSK IND 39 130 13 9.7 6 257 6097 14 Cooper Connolly PBKS AUS 223 164 0 - 6 254 544 15 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 188 229.3 0 12.4 6 250 2581 16 Nitish Kumar Reddy SRH IND 136 160 4 9.2 6 244 1133 17 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 223 152.7 0 - 6 239 3471 18 Jamie Overton CSK ENG 103 141.1 8 9.5 5 239 2892 19 Ayush Mhatre CSK IND 201 177.9 0 - 6 233 59 20 Sanju Samson CSK IND 192 174.5 0 - 6 225 3687 21 Tim David RCB AUS 173 203.5 0 18 6 216 640 22 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 153 177.9 0 - 6 213 433 23 Prince Yadav LSG IND 0 - 11 8.6 6 213 65 24 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB IND 12 133.3 10 8.3 6 213 2326 25 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 - 11 9.2 5 209 1746 26 KL Rahul DC IND 168 168 0 - 5 207 2597 27 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 200 142.9 0 - 7 202 798 28 Sunil Narine KKR WI 36 138.5 6 6.8 6 197 3275 29 Jofra Archer RR ENG 11 91.7 8 8.5 6 194 2969 30 Ravindra Jadeja RR AUS 85 119.7 5 6.5 6 194 3326 31 Sarfaraz Khan CSK IND 147 170.9 0 - 6 192 180 32 Ravi Bishnoi RR IND 0 0 10 9.5 6 190 1746 33 Cameron Green KKR AUS 162 151.4 1 14.2 7 175 7742 34 Rishabh Pant LSG IND 147 136.1 0 - 6 174 7151 35 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 169 133.1 0 - 5 172 2233 36 Aiden Markram LSG SA 162 160.4 0 16.4 6 170 542 37 Sameer Rizvi DC IND 168 151.4 0 - 5 170 215 38 Eshan Malinga SRH SA 0 - 8 9.7 6 163 339 39 Rashid Khan GT AFG 24 141.2 6 7.7 5 163 4241 40 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 13 81.3 8 8.6 6 161 1646 41 Kartik Tyagi KKR IND 11 122.2 8 9.5 7 159 101 42 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 152 144.8 0 - 7 159 507 43 Sai Sudharsan GT IND 135 146.7 0 - 5 156 2092 44 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 137 159.3 0 - 5 151 254 45 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 155 134.8 0 - 6 150 1045 46 Rohit Sharma MI IND 137 165.1 0 - 4 150 4173 47 Mukul Choudhary LSG IND 148 145.1 0 - 6 149 804 48 Shivam Dube CSK IND 123 150 1 15 6 147 3762 49 Lungi Ngidi DC SA 3 60 7 8.4 5 146 526 50 Rinku Singh KKR IND 132 130.7 0 - 7 143 4888

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff